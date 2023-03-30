A video of a golden retriever helping his owner find the pup's favorite ball under the decking outside a house has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip shared by @luvman23, the TikTok account of a golden retriever named Levi, was posted with a caption saying: "Anything for Levi's favorite ball." It had received over 786,000 views at the time of writing.

The video showed a man on his knees looking under the wooden boards as a message across the video read: "When your dog loses his favorite ball under the deck..."

The man was then seen shoveling dirt out from beneath the deck, with a keen golden retriever looking over his shoulder, as another message laid across the video said: "Where is it dad?"

A subsequent message said: "Let me get a better look dad," as the dog was seen poking its head closer to the opening.

The pup had nearly half of its body inside the opening before it pulled itself out and a note across the screen said: "Confirmed: ball is stuck."

The dog was then seen digging away at the opening, while the man used the end of another tool to reach into the opening.

After a moment of suspense, a message across the clip said: "What is it dad? Did I get it?" The man in the video was then heard saying "You got it!" before the dog was seen grabbing the ball as the clip ended.

The helpful, keen stance of the dog in the latest viral video isn't surprising as golden retrievers are "trustworthy, eager-to-please family dogs," according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry.

They are "serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue," the AKC says.

While the dog in the latest video appeared to be relatively patient in waiting for his favorite ball to be retrieved, some pups may exhibit possessive aggression when it comes to favorite toys or other objects.

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg explained: "Possessive aggression is aggression that is directed toward humans or other pets that approach the dog when it is in possession of something that is highly desirable, such as a favorite chew toy, food, or treat.

"Novel and highly desirable objects, such as a tissue that has been stolen from a garbage can, a favorite toy, human food, or a piece of rawhide are some of the items that dogs may aggressively protect," they added.

A pup's obsession with its favorite toy may be particularly exaggerated towards new objects. A November 2012 study in the peer-reviewed journal Animal Cognition stated that "Domestic dogs are reported to show intense but transient neophilia [a love for new things] towards novel objects."

Several users on TikTok were delighted with the latest video and how the pup tried to help, and they praised the man for being the "best dad."

User @SootyAndMolly wrote "Adorable how he tried to help you! [floating hearts smiley face]," to which the original poster replied "He's the best little helper [floating hearts smiley face]."

User @nicswoboda said "Best dad ever for doing all that! We love it," while @payoteforever said "what a good dad to go to that length for his puppy [floating hearts smiley face emojis]."

User @htownmum77 said "omg [oh my god] my dog's the same obsessed, drives me nuts," while Shelly Jones said "omg...he wouldn't have [given] up either...well done dad [floating hearts smiley face]."

