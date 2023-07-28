Golden Retriever Ditches Owner at Beach for Strangers With Cooler Setup

A golden retriever ditching his owner for beachgoers with a gazebo has the internet in hysterics, with the canine sneaking off to steal their shade.

According to his owner, Angela, Sunny Boy Floyd ("Floyd" for short) doesn't know the meaning of "stranger." A trained therapy dog working with people of all ages, Floyd makes friends with everyone he meets, which comes in handy when he wants something.

"A few days ago, we took him to a local restaurant, and within 15 minutes he was working cute doggo faces on the people next to us for french fries," Angela told Newsweek. "They obviously caved."

Floyd was happy to trade Angela in for friends with a gazebo. The golden retriever ditching his owner for beachgoers with some shade has the internet in hysterics. @sunnyboyfloyd

Angela's cousin recently came to visit her in San Diego, California, so they decided to take Floyd for a short trip to the Coronado Dog Beach. As it was only 71 degrees, she didn't bother to pack their beach umbrella, but the 4-year-old took matters into his own paws.

Upon arrival, the retriever ran over to some nearby beachgoers and parked himself under their gazebo, curling up in a spot behind their sun loungers.

"They didn't notice him at first, but once they did, there was a chuckle," Angela said.

The group had also brought along their own dog—a chocolate Labrador—and were more than happy to make friends with Floyd.

Floyd is a regular at the Coronado Dog Beach in San Diego, California. @sunnyboyfloyd

"They were extremely nice and we all had a good laugh," Angela said. "He was under there for about 15 or 20 minutes before we decided to head home."

Floyd is a regular at the Coronado Dog Beach, but unlike most retrievers, he isn't a fan of water.

"Weird huh?" Angela said. "He's been around the water since he was a little puppy, but for whatever reason he would rather be hanging out with people and getting attention."

Angela shared a clip of Floyd's shade-stealing to the TikTok account @sunnyboyfloyd, where it received 1.3 million views and more than 150,000 likes.

As a therapy dog, Floyd is used to making friends wherever he goes. @sunnyboyfloyd

"We forgot our shade so he adopted new people," she joked in the video captions, with the footage leaving viewers in hysterics.

"The betrayal," commented BlameItOnTikTok.

"His loyalty is at level shady right now," joked Andrea Gold.

"He has a certain lifestyle he wants to uphold," said Ayesha.

"Its his world we're just living in it," wrote gracie.

"I'm sure anyone would be more than happy to accommodate," commented Marina Johnson.

"I love how goldens are always adopting people," said Casey.

"So if I go to a dog beach I might be able to borrow a dog?" asked Emily. "K, packing my stuff."

