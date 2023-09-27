'Goodest Boy' Golden Retriever Gets Rewarded With Giant Stick

Dogs and sticks go together like Bonnie and Clyde, but why do our canine companions love them so much?

One lucky golden retriever was recently rewarded by "the universe" for being "the goodest boy," with a large stick that appeared in his backyard.

In the video posted by @maxcoenthegolden, which has over 489,000 views on TikTok, Maxie the golden retriever can be seen being secretly filmed by his owner as he retrieves a large branch that has got stuck in the fence in his backyard, and proudly stomps around with it.

A stock image of a golden retriever with a stick. A golden retriever finding a stick in his backyard has gone viral on TikTok. Getty Images/RalphyS

"Not sure where this giant stick came from but ill take it!!," reads the caption.

While a dog with a stick is a happy dog, for some, it may just be that it's fun to chew on or break apart, and for others, it may be a breed-specific behavior. Golden retrievers and spaniels, for example, were selectively bred to retrieve and carry things.

"For many though, it's just fun. Once they learn that 'stick = splendid playtime with my human', many dogs will go out of their way to source a good stick," says science writer Helen Pilcher in an article for BBC Science Focus, "Be aware that throwing sticks for your pup can lead to injuries, so vets recommend safer alternatives such as rubber sticks, or a dog-friendly frisbee."

Dogs love to source their own toys, according to the pet advice website WagWalking. "They possess a curious nature that compels them to forage for unique treasures," its website states.

"Often, the things they find are items we wish they had just left where they found them! Foraging is a gratifying way for our dogs to fulfill several different needs at one time. Because the wild dog needed to procure his food through dedicated searching and hunting, it is only natural for our more domesticated canine friends to possess the same urgency for sourcing valuable items."

Users on TikTok loved the uplifting video.

"Their happy little prancing always makes me so damn happy," commented one user. "His prancy prance is adorable," said another.

"Like a golden curtain blowing in the breeze," commented another user.

