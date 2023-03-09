Golden Retriever Has Internet in Stitches After Accidentally Eating Edible

The moment a golden retriever accidentally consumes a sweet containing weed while on a walk has left the internet in stitches.

During a viral clip shared to @hudsonbegood, a page dedicated to the dog, Hudson can be seen slowly strolling and snoozing. However, it isn't his actions that make TikTok users laugh. It's the on-screen text and song of choice.

The text reads: "To the person that left their edibles on the sidewalk outside our apartment. Our dog is wondering if you could drop off a Popeyes chicken sandwich and a bag of Doritos. Thanks." The chorus of Afroman's "Because I Got High" is playing in the background.

Dr. Monica Sterk, an emergency-room veterinarian and area medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group, told Newsweek her opinions about the TikTok clip that has racked up 1.7 million views in less than a week.

What Are Edibles?

Edibles are cannabis-infused products; these could be cakes, candy or chocolate. Eating one means that the active ingredients, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), have to go through the digestive system to reach the bloodstream, rather than the lungs.

What States Are Edibles Legal In?

Weed is legal in 21 states and the District of Columbia, including New York, where Hudson is based. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) was signed into law on March 31, 2021. It legalizes cannabis and products such as edibles for adults 21 years of age and older. Other states include California, Illinois, Michigan, and more, according to the World Population Review website.

What to Do If Your Dog Eats Edibles?

Sterk said: "If your dog ate weed, it is important to keep an eye out for any symptoms of weed toxicity. This is a very serious condition in dogs, so look out for any of the signs mentioned below."

Loss of coordination

Inability to control urine

Vomiting

Dilated pupils

Low or high body temperature

Irregular heart rate

Depression or hyperesthesia [excessive physical sensitivity], and in severe cases, seizures

Sterk added: "If your dog has an irregular heart rate or if he starts vomiting a lot, it's time to go to the emergency vet. These are signs that weed toxicity has worsened, and it may reach dangerous levels if you don't respond quickly. If your dog has a seizure, then this is an even more serious emergency.

"Even if it is embarrassing, take your dog to the vet after he consumes marijuana. You may feel nervous about telling the veterinarian what happened, but keep in mind that they will not share this information with law enforcement," Sterk said. "Additionally, the vet isn't there to judge you; they just want to help your dog recover from this situation."

Sterk added that all dogs that have ingested marijuana need to have their vitals evaluated by a vet.

What Do the Comments Say?

In the comments, Hudson's owner told his followers: "He's been sleeping for about 4 hours now so hopefully just needs to sleep it off and back to normal! Vet said he's okay!"

More than 1,200 TikTok users commented on the video that racked up 195,400 likes since it was shared on March 2. And it turns out this has happened to many more canines as their owners are eager to share their stories, too.

One user wrote: "The same thing happened to my golden. We thought she had a stroke and rushed her to an emergency vet."

"Had the same thing happen. thought my dog was dying." posted another.

Another person commented: "Lol it's not funny but it is!! This gave me a great laugh... hope your pup is doing okay!"

Newsweek reached out to @hudsonbegood via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

