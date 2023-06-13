Golden Retriever Puppy Who Only Has 'Fake' Friends at Home Melts Hearts

Intelligence in dogs is not always a given, and we can't all get Lassie levels of cleverness in our pet. One puppy that makes up for a possible lack of intelligence with complete cuteness is Winston the golden retriever.

In a viral TikTok video, with over 577,000 views and posted to the page @goldenmom72, Winston can be seen sitting in the front yard simply observing the world with his "fake friends," which are actually garden ornaments shaped like a golden retriever puppy and a bird.

"I don't have the heart to tell him all his friends are fake," an onscreen caption on the video reads.

A stock image of golden retriever puppy.

"You need to get him a real best friend right now poor baby," commented one user, to which @goldenmom72 replied: "He has a big brother Jax," another golden retriever.

While Winston looked like he was enjoying his time with his "fake" friends, TikTok users were relieved to find out he had a friend in Jax.

Newsweek spoke to veterinary expert Dr. Patrik Holmboe, a veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care, about why two dogs are better than one, for everyone involved.

"Dogs are pack animals, and so having more individuals in the pack (and particularly more dogs) can help dogs feel safer and more comfortable," said Holmboe. "Having two dogs allows them to provide more physical exercise for each other! It is very likely that the dogs will play with each other more than you're able to play with them—and in general, the more physical exercise, the better!"

Puppies can learn a lot from an older dog, including skills and how to behave.

"Having multiple dogs allows them to teach each other good manners and behaviors—such as calm interactions, sharing toys and sleeping spaces, and good interactions around food," added Holmboe. "This does of course depend on the owner initially policing these interactions and making sure things are going well initially."

Users on TikTok loved the cute video.

"Omg the way he just sits with them, too sweet," said one user.

Multiple users admitted that like Winston, it took a minute for them to realize the garden ornament wasn't real.

"I'm no better than the dog lol I thought the first pics was two of them," commented a user. "To be fair I thought the dog statue was real for a second," said a second.

