Laughter as Golden Retriever Steals Owner's Phone Using the Pop Socket

A golden retriever has lived up to its name and been caught red-handed as it steals a cellphone.

In a TikTok video posted under the username @kevinkrunches, the dog can be seen taking the cellphone by picking it up via the pop socket. The caption reads, "When you love stealing phones by the Pop Socket." One TikToker commented, "Literally life with a golden."

As the name suggests, golden retrievers love to take things. The charity Dog's Trust says that it's possible that dogs steal things because their humans have unwittingly encouraged them to do so.

"All puppies and dogs will explore with their mouths and will naturally try picking up or chewing most things they come across," the charity adds.

"They learn to take items they're not supposed to this way:

the dog picks up their owner's slipper (or another personal item),

their owner gets up and starts chasing them, which feels like a fun game to the dog,

their owner catches up with the dog and pulls the slipper out of the dog's mouth, which feels like a game of tug to the dog,

at the next opportunity, the dog picks up the slipper to enjoy the game again.

The puppy or dog doesn't know whether this is wrong or right, they just know that it is fun, and puppies do fun things again and again."

Pet advice website Wag Walking writes that golden retrievers might steal things because the breed "can easily get bored and he needs an outlet for his energy" and reference the commonly reported scenario of golden retrievers stealing socks.

"Your socks smell," the website adds, "even if you think they are clean. To you, the smell of your sock is disgusting, but to your dog, it is like a bouquet of flowers that smell like you. Golden retrievers are more likely to chew on your socks because they tend to chew on household items more often than other breeds and they also are extremely loyal animals."

Dog's Trust suggests that if your dog or puppy is stealing things, don't turn it in to a game: "The idea is for your puppy to learn that taking your things is completely pointless because it doesn't result in anything fun happening to them."

Newsweek has reached out to @kevinkrunches for comment.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.