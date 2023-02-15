Golden Retriever Hilariously Distracted by the 'Crunch' While Eating Apple

A Golden Retriever named Sunday has left the internet in stitches after a video of her hilarious reaction to the sound of her own apple bite went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username Sundaythegoldenretriever, Sunday can be seen quietly eating a slice of apple, when all of a sudden he hears the apple crack under his teeth, and his facial expression changed.

Judging by the movement of his eyebrows, some users speculated that he thought he broke his teeth when he heard the apple crack and that's why he suddenly became all concerned.

The viral post comes with a caption that says: "Watch my dog eat an apple and get distracted by its crunch. Cronch. What the fluff. Wheels are turning. Am very concerned. Are you sure?" Followed by: "Watching my dog eat an apple is the cutest."

According to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) not all fruits are safe for dogs to eat. Their list of safe fruits includes: "apples – de-seeded and cored; bananas – in very small amounts as they are high in sugar; blueberries; cranberries."

Other safe fruits on the list include: "Mango – remove hard stone/pit and skin; nectarine – remove the stone/pit; orange – remove the skin and any seeds; peach – remove the stone/pit; pears – remove the seeds/core/pit; pineapple – remove the skin; strawberries – very sugary so only very small amounts; and watermelon – remove rind and seeds."

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform, receiving over 467,900 views and 61,400 likes so far.

One user, Jo745, commented: "Ok...carrots next!!!" And LeiLaniGranny said: "That face said 'I broke something! Please not a tooth" NavajoGirl68 added: "Oh her eyebrows!!!"

Frogs_are_better said: "Those eyes are so precious."

And Shawn from added: "Meanwhile, my golden has eaten entire bag in the same time and produced 3 gallons of drool." Veravandy4 wrote: "Cutest thing I've seen today."

Another user, Linnet, commented: "Thinking he just broke his mouth."

And Noona Panda wrote: "awww he is like: 'mommy??" Michael_Eff added: "That look: 'Have I broken it now?" leashy159 said: "Wittle dwools for the cutest pupperiono."

GlassyASMR wrote: "Lots of thoughts being processed there." And Jason D added: "Those super expressive eyes!!!"

Newsweek reached out to Sundaythegoldenretriever for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.