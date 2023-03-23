Golden Retriever Hilariously Gets Demoted to Silver: 'Potentially Bronze'

A video of a golden retriever being "demoted to silver" after continuously failing at her fetching duties has gone viral.

In the adorable clip, shared by Arielle (@goldengirlpacha), Pacha is lounging on a chair in her owners' kitchen, hoarding a pair of boxer shorts and chewing on a stick.

Arielle informs the pup that her "retrieving" skills are below par, so she's being downgraded.

"Considering the only things you've successfully retrieved over the past year are tiny sticks and dirty underwear...Unfortunately, we're gonna have to demote you from golden retriever to silver retriever," she says.

"Potentially bronze retriever if this behavior doesn't turn around."

Despite the demotion, Pacha doesn't seem too concerned, with the one-year-old continuing to chomp away on the twig in her mouth.

Captioned: "Consider this strike one against your golden retriever status," the funny footage has received over 600,000 views and almost 33,000 likes.

'She Didn't Seem at All Interested'

According to the Golden Retriever Club of America, retrievers were first bred in Scotland in the late 1800s to hunt game. Now, they are America's third-favorite dog breed, surpassed only by French bull dogs and labradors.

The breed is noted for its intelligence, particularly when it comes to working, and its obedience.

Pacha lives on a farm in Victoria, British Columbia, with her owners, Arielle and Danny. She may be the "happiest, most loveable" golden retriever the pair have ever met, but that doesn't mean she's good at her job—unless there's rogue underwear involved.

"She's very curious and loves to explore," Arielle told Newsweek.

"Danny has a habit of leaving his clothes on the ground and they're Pacha's absolute favourite things to retrieve."

The morning of Pacha's "performance review," she'd stolen a pair of clean underwear from a bedroom, before grabbing a tiny stick from the yard.

"She then jumped up onto the kitchen chair with both her treasures and proceeded to eat them for breakfast," Arielle explained.

"This is when I gave her my speech, which she didn't seem at all interested in listening to."

'Give Credit Where Credit Is Due'

Many TikTokers felt that Pacha had been wronged by the decision, with slcme3 slamming Arielle's "unrealistic expectations."

"There is no fine print saying what these angels need to retrieve ma'am," agreed janis.

"Hey it was tuff getting the underwear off them give credit where credit is due," commented Rwct.

"As attorney at paw we plead the fifth," said ike.

"HR here," wrote BennyTheJet. "Golden status is upheld. Owners demoted to supply more treats."

"Cant argue with the law," responded Arielle. "How many extra treatos do we owe her?"

Others applauded the golden girl's sass, with Sammy calling her an "unbothered retriever."

"Completely unphased," said user3535676491180.

"Doggos like 'Yeah whatever,'" commented DanAllen.

While Eugene Trunzo joked: "This easily could have been an email karen."

Her performance review may have gone viral, but Arielle said that Pacha has not taken the criticism on board.

However, due to her adorableness and ability to manipulate her mom and dad, she has now been promoted to "platinum retriever."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.