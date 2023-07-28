Golden Retriever's Huge Smile as the Sun Shines Through Window Melts Hearts

The warm sensation of sunlight on your skin is a wonderful feeling, and it appears that dogs think so too.

A recent video of a golden retriever basking in the afternoon sun with a look of complete contentment on her face has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.2 million views.

In the clip, Bailey the golden retriever can be seen lying on the floor inside a home, luxuriously sunbathing with her eyes closed in a beam of sunlight, just enjoying the moment.

A file photo of a golden retriever.

While Bailey isn't in danger of suffering any sun damage in her cosy spot, dogs are susceptible to sun burn, and even skin cancer if allowed prolonged exposure to the sun.

"Just like people, dogs are prone to sunburn and other complications and diseases associated with sun exposure," the American Kennel Club (AKC) says. "Taking certain safety measures can lower your dog's risk of developing serious sun-related medical issues. This includes choosing a dog sunscreen that's formulated for your pet."

Sunscreens are available for dogs, and are a useful tool in protecting your dog from sunburn, "but using the wrong type of sunscreen can also cause problems," says the AKC. "It's important that you use sunscreen formulas that are specifically intended as sunscreen for dogs. Sunscreens that are formulated for dogs should not contain zinc oxide or para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), as these ingredients are toxic to dogs if ingested, and dogs will often lick their skin and accidentally ingest the sunscreen. It's also a good idea to look for a waterproof, unscented dog sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30."

If you don't want your dog smearing sun lotion all over everything, there are other options.

"Rather than lathering sunscreen over your dog's entire body, consider investing in protective clothing," suggests the AKC. "Several companies make sun shirts or suits for dogs that cover large areas of their bodies, saving you the worry that your pup will lick any sunscreen off. Dog sun suits and dog beach rash guards can offer protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"Oh what I'd give to stay suspended in the calm glow; to know love in its most pure of forms," commented one user.

"This is the best thing I've ever seen," said another.

"I wish every dog could bask in the sun shining thru a window in a beautiful house like this and experience safety," one person added.

