Shock As Golden Retriever Is Stung by Jellyfish and Left Unable to Breathe

A viral video showing the devastating effects of a jellyfish sting on an unsuspecting golden retriever has horrified internet users.

The ordeal happened when TikTok user @itsrosieandharry took his two golden retrievers to the beach in July, but one of them was stung by a jellyfish. Shortly afterwards, Poppy was having difficulty breathing and throwing up, so she was taken to an emergency vet.

The TikToker, from the U.K., filmed the effects of the jellyfish sting so he could warn fellow dog owners to be cautious at the beach. Since the clip was posted on July 14, it has been viewed more than 2.2 million times and received over 246,000 likes.

Golden retriever playing in the sea
A stock image of a golden retriever exploring on the beach. A dog owner has urged caution after his golden retriever was stung by a jellyfish, needing immediate medical attention. elifesra/Getty Images

Following the scary experience, the owner learned that Poppy's sting "could have ended up being fatal" if he hadn't acted quickly. Fortunately, the dog was given some medication and within a few hours she was back to her usual self.

In the viral video, the dog's owner explained that it was a lion's mane jellyfish that stung poppy, and it's not an uncommon creature to encounter on the British coast. Owners should keep their dogs on a leash as soon as they spot a jellyfish, as the curious pooch might be tempted to get close and investigate.

According to U.K.-based Oakhill Veterinary Centre, the possible symptoms of a jellyfish sting include nausea, drooling, swelling, difficulty breathing, itching and muscle cramps. These symptoms could occur in as little as two minutes, or in some cases they can start to happen up to three hours after the sting occurred.

If a dog is unfortunate enough to be stung by a jellyfish, the vet center explains that owners should pull the remaining tentacles off with a stick or a towel—importantly, they shouldn't touch the tentacles directly. The affected area can be cleaned with sea water, as the salt can work as a disinfectant, and then the dog should be taken to a vet for further treatment.

After going through that horrifying experience, @itsrosieandharry has warned owners "to never let your dog go near a jellyfish ever again," because the result could be devastating.

Fortunately, at the end of the video, Poppy was seen at home and enjoying some cuddles with her owners. Although there wasn't any lasting damage from the sting, Poppy's owners will undoubtedly keep a watchful eye on her whenever she's at the beach again.

@itsrosieandharry

honestly such a scary experience and hope this can prevent it from happening to anyone else’s pup😓🐶 #viral #foryou #rosieandharry

♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) - howlingindicator

Many TikTok users have praised the couple for sharing their experience and for raising awareness of what jellyfish stings can do. The viral video has already gained over 700 comments, as many people were relieved to see that the golden retriever was OK in the end.

One person commented: "Watching her breathing like that broke my heart! I'm so glad she's ok. Thank you for giving everyone the heads up to be careful with jellyfish."

Another person wrote: "Omg that literally had me heartbroken, glad she's ok."

Newsweek reached out to @itsrosieandharry via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

