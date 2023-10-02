Golden Retriever Judging Puppy's Unusual Way of Eating Delights Internet

The internet can't get enough of Daisy, a golden retriever caught on camera staring in shock at the new puppy's bizarre way of eating.

With more than 2.6 million views, the TikTok video of the two dogs has delighted people online. "When your dog judges the new puppy on the way she eats," wrote the owner over the video.

During the popular clip, liked by more than 587,000 users, Maple the puppy can be seen sitting under a raised dog bowl while tucking into her food. Daisy appears to have stopped in her tracks as she just stares from afar. To watch the video, click here.

While being judgmental isn't a specific characteristic of the breed, it turns out that female dogs do judge their owners. The subject was analyzed in volume 203 of the journal Behavioural Processes, released in November 2022.

File photos of a golden retriever puppy eating and a Labrador staring. The moment a dog judges a puppy for eating in an unusual position has delighted millions online. OlyaSolodenko / Samara Heisz/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Researchers from Kyoto University in Japan discovered that dogs are capable of understanding humans' competence levels. The study's authors carried out two experiments that involved a transparent container.

One person was the competent person as they were able to remove the container lid and the other was incompetent as they were unsuccessful at the task. The were asked to demonstrate their actions twice with different containers. The researchers split 60 dogs equally and half watched the people open the container for a third time - but with food in it. Whereas the other 30 dogs were put into a group that didn't involve food.

The researchers found dogs were more likely to look at the competent person for longer than the incompetent one. Female dogs in particular were more likely to approach the competent person.

The results suggests that dogs can recognize different competence levels in humans, so perhaps they can do the same with other canines too.

Daisy's reaction has been a huge hit online and over 570 users couldn't help but comment.

One comment with over 26,000 likes read: "Hahaha "you gotta take this one back mom I think she's broken."

"Your dog looks embarrassed of the puppy," said another.

Another said: "She's like, "the lack of decorum in this house."

Newsweek reached out to @daisythegoldiee for comment via email. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.