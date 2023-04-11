Pup Shares Her New Trick After 'Hanging Out With Huskies' at Doggy Daycare

A video captured on a home security camera, of a golden retriever showing off the new trick she learned at doggy daycare, has delighted viewers on TikTok with over 1.7 million views.

The pooch can be seen walking around the lounge of a home, suddenly making a noise like a car engine revving, before shifting to a sustained high-pitched howl.

The caption reads, "Pretty sure she's been hanging out with Huskies."

One user commented, "Or beagle.... The huskies are louder in the spa but beagles sing everywhere." Another said: "Imagine being asleep and you've never heard your dog make that noise."

A third user commented: "Hello, we go to the same doggy daycare my huskies would like to apologize."

A stock image of a vocal golden retriever. A golden retriever who learned a new trick at doggy daycare, possibly from some huskies, has gone viral on TikTok. Getty Images/lisas212

Which Are the Loudest Dog Breeds?

While some dog breeds barely make a peep, others are known for their vocal abilities. There are currently no conclusive studies on whether certain breeds are more vocal than others, and it remains subjective. Beyond anecdotal evidence, it is possible to look at reasons why certain breeds exist to determine whether they are overly vocal or not.

Some canines, bred for hunting or retrieving, needed to be highly vocal to let their owners know where they are when they catch or retrieve their prey, for example, beagles, bloodhounds, and spaniels. Similarly, some dogs such as German shepherds, Dobermanns, and Rottweilers are sometimes selectively bred to be good guard dogs, so can be more vocal.

Huskies were cited as the most likely culprit for this golden retriever's newfound voice in the comments, a breed well known for their communication capabilities.

It is widely believed that huskies, as one of the few breeds still widely used as working pack animals, are vocal even when domesticated because they are closely related to their wolf ancestors, and vocalize to communicate with their pack.

According to the American Kennel Club, "Huskies use and can differentiate between different tonal patterns to communicate and these sounds carry over long distances," and as a means of survival.

The AKC reports a "husky might be calling to his pack if they become lost or if they sense danger. Crying may indicate they or another of the pack is hurt or in trouble."

"And a different tone may mean 'speed it up' or 'we're stopping here.' The variations in vocalizations convey their meaning. Anyone who owns more than one husky knows they often seem to be having actual conversations," per the AKC.

The dog registry also references "the well-known husky scream," which this golden retriever demonstrates well. "Hearing it for the first time, you'd think the dog was being tortured," the AKC said, however, it is the dog having a tantrum at whatever they are being asked to do, or over whatever they can't have.

