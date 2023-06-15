Golden Retriever Loses It Over Email Featuring His Favorite Words

A dog owner has shared the adorable moment she read an email out loud to her dog.

While most pets might not want to hear your latest meeting roundup or business updates, three-year-old golden retriever Ollie was very excited about the special email his owner Paloma, from Georgia, read aloud.

The email included all of Ollie's "favorite words." Paloma read the text out loud to her pup and said: "Ok so this email is asking do you want to go outside later to play with your frisbee and your ball?"

She continued, telling Ollie that his friends would also be there, along with some water, treats and even his daddy—all things that he was very excited about.

This isn't the first time this trick has been used. Other pet owners have previously shared their dog's reactions when telling a story featuring their favorite words or faking a phone call to get their reaction.

Three-year-old Golden Retriever Ollie has melted hearts with his adorable reaction to an email featuring all of his favorite words. The adorable footage with 8.7 million views has taken TikTok by storm. @goldenbearollie/TikTok

The adorable footage with 8.7 million views has taken TikTok by storm as people were obsessed with the dog's adorable reaction to the fake email.

"I saw another creator do this and was inspired because Ollie recognizes a lot of words," Paloma told Newsweek. "Our followers love Ollie's reactions."

While dogs may not have quite the same communication skills as humans, they can understand a remarkable amount.

Dog behaviorist Zoe Willingham told Newsweek: "Dogs do understand words—just like when we train a sit or a down behavior. Our dogs understand what that is and react or behave differently to each one.

"This dog has a conditioned emotional response to these words, and understands that when those words are said good things happen," she added.

Before filming the video, Paloma decided on the words that she thoughts Ollie would enjoy the most.

"I chose the words that Ollie knows really well—because he's totally obsessed with the meanings," she explained. "For example, outside, ball, frisbee, daddy."

"Tone of voice helps, too," said Willingham. "Because dogs like a tone that is soft and encouraging."

Watching the adorable footage of the pup reacting to the extra special email, thousands of TikTok users share their reactions in the comments.

"He's like, 'I have never heard so many of my fav words in one sentence!!'" said one viewer.

One commenter wrote: "Too cute," and another said the video was "outstanding."

Microsoft365's official TikTok account even got in on the action, quipping in the comments: "Wish our Outlook inbox was this exciting."

"He better get ALL the things immediately!!! Precious doggy!" said another reply.

"It's always awesome to be able to share Ollie's adorableness with the world," said Paloma. "We love making people smile."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.