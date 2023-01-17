Golden Retriever Mom Chased by 9 Puppies Melts Hearts—'Parade of Happiness'

A video of nine golden retriever puppies dashing down a corridor has been viewed over 3 million times.

In the cute clip, which was shared to TikTok by user Nicole C (@nicolemc81) on January 15, the puppies can be seen following their mom down the hallway. Some possess grace and poise, while others not so much, with some pups getting easily distracted or falling flat on their face as they run.

The video had dog lovers in hysterics, with the adorable family receiving over 500,000 likes on the channel.

What Is the Largest Litter of Puppies Ever Born?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), a "normal litter size" ranges from one puppy (known as a "singleton") to 12. However, the average is five to six puppies for most breeds.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the largest litter size ever recorded was 24 puppies. In 2004, a mastiff called Tia gave birth to the enormous litter in Cambridgeshire in the U.K. Born by cesarean section, Tia delivered 15 male puppies and nine females.

An Australian dog named Shadow—also a mastiff—came a close second, after giving birth to 21 puppies in 2019, while a Dalmatian gave birth to 16 puppies in 2021—topping Pongo and Perdita from the Disney movie 101 Dalmatians, who only had 15.

Not quite a record-breaker, but a German shepherd named Unity gave birth to 16 potential guide dogs in January 2022. As they are also half-golden retriever, Guide Dogs U.K. hoped the litter would inherit the best traits of both breeds.

'What Heaven Looks Like'

In the viral video, the mama dog trots out of a door on the right of the hallway, immediately followed by her army of puppies.

The first few happily chase her in a neat line, until one rebel puppy decides to go and sniff under the front door instead.

Another puppy wanders up to him and pulls him back into line, but then one of their siblings slips on the wooden floor. Despite face-planting the ground, the little retriever seems undeterred, immediately getting back on his feet and catching up with the others.

The hilarious footage had TikTok users in stitches, with user cicimcdonald1 describing the scene as "a parade of happiness."

"OH MY GOODNESS!" wrote Sheila Hanson Roomsb.

"This is definitely what heaven looks like," said Natasha Miller.

"I would like to live here," agreed Delucedeleche.

"Cuteness overload," commented Diamondjka.

The "clumsy puppy" was particularly popular, with Mo Hubbs writing: "He's mine!!!!!"

"The one that falls on his face is my favorite," said DeeElle635.

"Wiped out twice," joked Marian Fiala.

"It's the clumsy one for me," wrote Jamieee255.

However, Shara Lozier said: "I'd like the one that goes [in] the wrong direction."

Newsweek reached out to @nicolemc81 for comment.

