Golden Retriever Who Is 'Not a Happy Camper' Shown in Funny Morning Clip

A golden retriever has gone viral after a video of him begging his owners to get into their tent in the morning while camping, leaving users in stitches.

In the video, shared on TikTok in May by the dog's owner, under the username Retrieverrufio, the golden retriever can be seen standing by his owners' tent as they lay in, looking at them with loving eyes as if he was asking if he could join them too.

As he stares at them, his owner can be heard saying: "Hello mate. Good morning. Morning Bud. want to come in don't you? Not today." The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Someone's not a happy camper."

Stock image of a golden retriever camping. A golden retriever begging his owners to join them in the tent while camping has gone viral. Getty Images

According to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), a veterinary charity in the United Kingdom, camping is a great activity to do with your pup, especially if they like being around people and getting loads of love and attention.

In order to make sure your dog has a good time while camping you should make sure you're dog-proofing the whole experience. The first thing is to make sure the location is dog friendly.

You should also make sure you pack a bag with everything they need. That should include a doggy first aid kit; any medication they are on; food; a bag for feces; lots of dog-friendly toys; waterproof bed; a towel for any unexpected swimming or mud; blankets; food and water bowls; a spare lead; a phone number for a local vet near the campsite just in case; and a tether.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 172,600 views and 12,600 likes.

One user, Elizabeth, commented: "LET HIM IN RIGHT NOW." And Mikey Marsh said: "Ermm let him In immediately he clearly has something important to tell you!" Willie the golden added: "The stern look lol. My dog does this but doesn't know how to interpret it, any ideas?"

Jooooooooj98 joked: "That stare is so intense it could burn a hole through anything." And hellokittycharlenechua added: "Good morning human, let go for a walk." Another user, Tanguy, commented: "The sulk is real."

Newsweek reached out to Retrieverrufio for comment via TikTok Chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.