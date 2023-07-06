Pets

Golden Retriever Appears to Play Piano While Dreaming in Adorable Video

By
A social media video of a golden retriever named Choi dreaming while snoozing has melted hearts across the internet.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 3.7 million times since it was shared online June 26, captured the Tokyo-based dog "playing piano" while caught up in a vivid dream. The adorable pup was filmed twiddling his paws up and down, as if to imitate the hand movements required to play the piano.

"That is my golden retriever, his name is Choi. I guess he is dreaming about something like running? When I saw him dreaming, I immediately took a video of him while doing that," the dog's owner told Newsweek.

The video is captioned: "Playing piano in a dream."

VCA Animal Hospitals wrote online that dogs dream, and as vividly as humans, after years of scientific research proved the theory and confirmed that in the REM part of sleep dogs can visualize images and scenarios in the same way as people.

"Scientific research demonstrates comparable brain wave patterns in humans and dogs which validates this assumption," VCA says on its website. "The conclusion is that dreams are part of the normal sleep cycle, and dogs do indeed have them.

"As a dog falls asleep, his breathing becomes deeper and more regular.
After about 20 minutes of slumber while in REM sleep, dreams usually begin for the average dog. While dreaming, the dog's breathing may become shallow and irregular, and muscles may twitch. Some people may describe this as "chasing rabbits in their sleep."

Split of golden retriever
Choi the golden retriever. A viral video shows the pup "playing piano" while dreaming.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared, the TikTok post has been liked more than 800,000 times and commented on by over 2,000 users. The post hasn't been short of TikTokers gushing over the dog's professional level piano "performance."

"Thank you for the paw-formance," one user joked.

Another user added: "Somebody get this pup a piano!"

"THE TALENT IS UNMATCHED," wrote another user.

A different TikToker commented: "Elton John is that you?"

"My dog moves her paws when sleeping too," added another TikTok user.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC