Golden Retriever vs Cherry Tomato Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Drama'

An adorable video of a golden retriever playing with a cherry tomato has gone viral on TikTok with almost 300,000 views.

Goose the retriever can be seen jumping around the cherry tomato, seemingly furious when it touches his bed. The caption reads: "cherry tomato really crossed the line touching his bed."

In another video of Goose posted to @golden_goose7, he can be seen doing a similar dance after his owner puts an egg in front of him. He eventually cracks the egg and proceeds to lick the yolk off the floor. The caption reads, "eggs are his kryptonite, worst balls ever."

One user commented: "Has Goose tried a cucumber? Put one on the floor and spin it."

Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?

There are many fruits and vegetables that make a great nutritious snack for your dog, apples, carrots, and cucumber to name a few, but what about tomatoes?

The American Kennel Club states that while it's considered safe for dogs to eat red ripe tomatoes, "the plants themselves are part of the nightshade family of vegetables (which also include potatoes, bell peppers and blueberries). There are toxins in tomato plants that can harm your dog.

"Solanine and its cousin tomatine are toxins found mostly in the green parts of the tomato plant. That means that your dog should never ingest the leaves and stems of tomato plants and should avoid young, green tomatoes. Ingesting an unripe (green) tomato or any of the green parts of the tomato can lead to symptoms of tomatine poisoning."

What Is Tomatine Poisoning?

Due to the toxins found in tomatoes, if ingested in large amounts by your dog this can lead to something known as tomatine poisoning.

"That said," the AKC says, "the likelihood of dogs consuming a large enough amount of the tomato plant to cause series injury is incredibly slim. But for small breeds and puppies, a smaller amount of tomato can cause poisoning due to their small size, so it's important to be vigilant."

The symptoms can include loss of appetite, seizures, diarrhea and vomiting, dilated pupils and muscle weakness. If you suspect your dog to have tomatine poisoning and take them to the vet, the most common treatment is induced vomiting, and the AKC reports that it's rare and usually not fatal.

What Did TikTok Say?

Julianna Basler wrote: "Yay the tomato video! That tomato crossed some boundaries."

Ryan Taylor said: "I love how whenever Goldens look even slightly down every inch of loose skin they have goes to their face lol."

Lori Turner5666 commented: "I love this dog, he's so full of personality."

Newsweek has reached out to @golden_goose7 for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.