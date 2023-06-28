Rescue and Adoption

'Scared to Death': 15 Golden Retriever Puppies Found Dumped in Ohio Field

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Pets Animals Animal Rescue

More than a dozen golden retrievers have been found dumped in a field in Ohio.

The dogs—15 puppies and two mother dogs—were found by the Mercer County dog warden on Monday, News Center 7 reported.

An investigation has been launched to find who abandoned the canines in the field. An animal welfare non-profit is helping to get the dogs the care they need and find them new homes.

Golden retriever puppies
Stock image: A group of golden retriever puppies in a field. More than a dozen golden retrievers were found abandoned in a field in Ohio. iStock

"They were dumped out in the country," Katie Moore with the Animal Protection League of Mercer County told the local TV station.

"It's a little heartbreaking, mainly because most of these dogs have not been touched, held, or handled. They're scared," Moore said.

The APLMC is an animal welfare organization staffed entirely by volunteers and runs on donations.

Currently, the dogs are being kept at an animal shelter in Celina, Ohio. They are thought to be from three different litters based on their coloring and ages—the puppies are between three and six months old.

Moore told the news outlet that the group's goal is to find people who can adopt the dogs. So far, this search appears to be going well.

Read more

On Monday, the APLMC said in a Facebook post that it had received an "overwhelming amount" of applications to adopt the golden retriever puppies.

"We appreciate everyone wanting to adopt but we have more than enough homes wanting to adopt the puppies at this time," the post said. "If you're interested in one of the adult moms, you are welcome to apply for them. Thank you to everyone for their support!"

Nevertheless, the non-profit warned anyone interested in adopting or fostering the dogs that most of them are "scared to death" and may be difficult to train as a result of their previous experiences.

We've received an overwhelming amount of applications to adopt the golden puppies. We appreciate everyone wanting to adopt but we have more than enough homes wanting to adopt the puppies at this...

"They have no leash training and need a lot of time to learn to trust," the APLMC said. "Please consider this before applying. It's not easy to carry a six-month-old golden who is terrified of the leash. Every single person in the family needs to be on board with the work it'll take to socialize and train your new dog."

Golden retrievers—known for their friendly and affectionate nature—are among the most popular dog breeds in the country, according to the American Kennel Club.

Newsweek has contacted the Animal Protection League of Mercer County for comment.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about dogs? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC