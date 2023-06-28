'Scared to Death': 15 Golden Retriever Puppies Found Dumped in Ohio Field

More than a dozen golden retrievers have been found dumped in a field in Ohio.

The dogs—15 puppies and two mother dogs—were found by the Mercer County dog warden on Monday, News Center 7 reported.

An investigation has been launched to find who abandoned the canines in the field. An animal welfare non-profit is helping to get the dogs the care they need and find them new homes.

"They were dumped out in the country," Katie Moore with the Animal Protection League of Mercer County told the local TV station.

"It's a little heartbreaking, mainly because most of these dogs have not been touched, held, or handled. They're scared," Moore said.

The APLMC is an animal welfare organization staffed entirely by volunteers and runs on donations.

Currently, the dogs are being kept at an animal shelter in Celina, Ohio. They are thought to be from three different litters based on their coloring and ages—the puppies are between three and six months old.

Moore told the news outlet that the group's goal is to find people who can adopt the dogs. So far, this search appears to be going well.

On Monday, the APLMC said in a Facebook post that it had received an "overwhelming amount" of applications to adopt the golden retriever puppies.

"We appreciate everyone wanting to adopt but we have more than enough homes wanting to adopt the puppies at this time," the post said. "If you're interested in one of the adult moms, you are welcome to apply for them. Thank you to everyone for their support!"

Nevertheless, the non-profit warned anyone interested in adopting or fostering the dogs that most of them are "scared to death" and may be difficult to train as a result of their previous experiences.

"They have no leash training and need a lot of time to learn to trust," the APLMC said. "Please consider this before applying. It's not easy to carry a six-month-old golden who is terrified of the leash. Every single person in the family needs to be on board with the work it'll take to socialize and train your new dog."

Golden retrievers—known for their friendly and affectionate nature—are among the most popular dog breeds in the country, according to the American Kennel Club.

