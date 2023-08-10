Heartwarming

Puppy Joins Owner on Midnight Trips to McDonald's: 'Who Needs a Boyfriend'

By
A video of a golden retriever accompanying his owner for a midnight snack at McDonald's has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was shared three days ago by @ellied.official and had 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "I may not have a boyfriend, but I have a puppy who will come with me to McDonald's at 12 a.m. to get a McFlurry."

The footage shows a golden retriever sitting in the backseat of a car driven by a woman. The car is later seen on the side of a McDonald's venue, while the woman is shown holding what appears to be a McFlurry ice cream cup.

A caption shared with the post simply says: "The best boy."

Golden retriever in a car.
A stock image of a golden retriever sitting in the passenger seat of a car. A video of a golden retriever puppy accompanying his owner on a midnight trip to McDonald's has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The puppy's loyalty to his owner comes as no surprise as golden retrievers are "devoted" and "eager-to-please family dogs," the American Kennel Club says.

Canines do share a unique bond with their humans. "This unique relationship between adult dogs and their human owners bears a remarkable resemblance to an infant attachment bond: dogs are dependent on human care and their behavior seems specifically geared to engage their owners' care-giving system," according to a May 2013 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One.

"In present society, evidence points to the role that dogs play in satisfying human needs for companionship, friendship, unconditional love, and affection—all of which have become increasingly hard to satisfy in 'our nuclear families living impersonal suburban lifestyles,'" a May 2008 study published in the Journal of Business Research stated.

@ellied.official

The best boy #fyp #dogsoftiktok #goldenretriever

♬ Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift

Several TikTok users were delighted by the golden retriever in the viral clip.

User @josephine_0922 said: "...I have two golden's who are always ready to ride."

Kate91 said he's "the goodest boy, the only one you need," while user3671735051012: "who needs a boyfriend! u ave the best x."

User sarahsizedsix agreed, saying: "And that's all you need."

Princess Jub Jub added: "And he'll never judge you and always be happy to tag along."

User amodyaegodage said: "He is just so adorable, patiently waiting till you do whatever you want."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

