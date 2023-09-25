Golden Retriever Puppy Delights Internet After Finding 'Spy' Camera

Dogs are curious creatures, especially when they are puppies. Bodie the golden retriever has recently gone viral on TikTok after finding his owners' "spy camera."

The adorable CCTV footage has delighted hundreds and thousands of internet users as inquisitive Bodie can be seen sniffing the camera lens.

The clip was uploaded to an account dedicated to the dog (@goodboybodie) who regularly goes viral. This time, the video amassed 487,000 views and over 68,000 likes. To watch the video, click here.

Layered over the video, the text explains: "Teaching Bodie how to stay home alone outside his crate," followed by "but he very quickly found our spy camera."

A stock image of a Golden Retriever puppy sitting on the floor. CCTV footage of the same breed has gone viral online as the dog takes a closer look at the owner's "spy" camera. Kinek00/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Teaching a pup to be alone is just as important as potty training, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

This is to ensure they are able to remain calm and collected when their owners go out because let's face it, a dog can't be joined to an owner's hip all of the time. With work, social or even family commitments, a dog is going to be alone at some point during their lives so it is best to train them as puppies to prevent problems in the future.

The AKC website has provided the following techniques:

Use a safe confinement area—to create a positive experience for the puppy, place food and toys inside a crate or exercise pen so they associate it with positive experiences.

Teach alone time by leaving your puppy in the confinement area with a distraction such as a chew toy then walk out of the room quietly. Return immediately and reward them, then repeat but increase the time they are alone and reward them if they don't make a fuss while you are out of the room.

Consider a puppy sitter if you are out of the house for eight or more hours.

A puppy that cries in a confinement area is yet to associate the area with good things or they have been left for too long. If it isn't the latter then the AKC encourages owners to avoid making a habit of letting them out when they fuss otherwise they will believe whining opens the door and earns attention. Instead, decrease the amount of time they spend in the area and built the time more slowly.

It looks like Bodie has already been crate trained and now he is allowed to roam freely when home alone. But the owners can still keep an eye on him through the camera.

So far, almost 100 TikTok users have commented on the video, one user said: "That discovery just ruined all his plans of mischief for the day!"

"Always wonder how digs find cameras? Maybe it's just a new item with a familiar smell that attracts them?" quizzed another.

Newsweek reached out to @goodboybodie for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.