Funny

Golden Retriever Puppy Delights Internet After Finding 'Spy' Camera

By
Funny Golden Retriever Dogs Puppies Pets

Dogs are curious creatures, especially when they are puppies. Bodie the golden retriever has recently gone viral on TikTok after finding his owners' "spy camera."

The adorable CCTV footage has delighted hundreds and thousands of internet users as inquisitive Bodie can be seen sniffing the camera lens.

The clip was uploaded to an account dedicated to the dog (@goodboybodie) who regularly goes viral. This time, the video amassed 487,000 views and over 68,000 likes. To watch the video, click here.

Layered over the video, the text explains: "Teaching Bodie how to stay home alone outside his crate," followed by "but he very quickly found our spy camera."

Golden Retriever
A stock image of a Golden Retriever puppy sitting on the floor. CCTV footage of the same breed has gone viral online as the dog takes a closer look at the owner's "spy" camera. Kinek00/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Teaching a pup to be alone is just as important as potty training, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

This is to ensure they are able to remain calm and collected when their owners go out because let's face it, a dog can't be joined to an owner's hip all of the time. With work, social or even family commitments, a dog is going to be alone at some point during their lives so it is best to train them as puppies to prevent problems in the future.

The AKC website has provided the following techniques:

  • Use a safe confinement area—to create a positive experience for the puppy, place food and toys inside a crate or exercise pen so they associate it with positive experiences.
  • Teach alone time by leaving your puppy in the confinement area with a distraction such as a chew toy then walk out of the room quietly. Return immediately and reward them, then repeat but increase the time they are alone and reward them if they don't make a fuss while you are out of the room.
  • Consider a puppy sitter if you are out of the house for eight or more hours.

A puppy that cries in a confinement area is yet to associate the area with good things or they have been left for too long. If it isn't the latter then the AKC encourages owners to avoid making a habit of letting them out when they fuss otherwise they will believe whining opens the door and earns attention. Instead, decrease the amount of time they spend in the area and built the time more slowly.

It looks like Bodie has already been crate trained and now he is allowed to roam freely when home alone. But the owners can still keep an eye on him through the camera.

So far, almost 100 TikTok users have commented on the video, one user said: "That discovery just ruined all his plans of mischief for the day!"

"Always wonder how digs find cameras? Maybe it's just a new item with a familiar smell that attracts them?" quizzed another.

Newsweek reached out to @goodboybodie for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC