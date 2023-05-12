Try Not To Smile at This Retriever Puppy's First Boat Ride Excitement

A golden retriever puppy enjoying his first time on a boat has delighted viewers on TikTok.

In the video posted by @jaxx.the.golden, the retriever puppy Jaxx can be seen embarking on his first voyage in Rockford, Michigan.

The clip, which has received over 1.5 million views, is captioned: "I love it here."

"First I sniffed all around...," said the voiceover. "Then I was trying to get on the seat, but I couldn't because I would jump off the boat...grandpa picked me up and let me drive the boat...and then we were off on an adventure...Mom had to hold on me so tight because I tried to jump off like 100 times, because all I really wanted to do was jump in the water."

A stock image of a Golden Retriever wearing a life jacket in the ocean. Users on TikTok urged the author of a video to put her puppy in a lifejacket next time she takes him on the water. Farknot_Architect/Getty Images

Users loved the pup's first boat ride, with one saying: "Omg this is too cute! I just wanna cuddle him."

Golden retrievers are known for their love of water, and many users in the comments expressed their concern that the puppy wasn't wearing a life jacket.

"The no collar/leash/life jacket is sending my anxiety through the roof," commented one user. "Soooo cute but him not having a life vest was stressing me. I just know my golden would jump off the boat," said another.

Jaxx's owner replied: "Wait do they make those."

Most dogs love water. Fact. But while it's a glorious sight to see your pup splashing around at the beach or in a lake, many experts argue that they should be wearing a life jacket at all times to protect them from currents, tides and other dangers they can't understand.

"You may think it's an unnecessary accessory since your dog is a good swimmer, but regardless of swimming ability, all canines that spend time in and around water should wear a life jacket," according to an article posted on pet advice website Wag Walking.

Your dog may love the water but may not necessarily be the strongest swimmer (think dachshund) and therefore may need a little extra buoyancy to keep them out of trouble. Similarly, a dog having fun is unlikely to quit while they're ahead, meaning they might become tired and would benefit from a life jacket to keep them afloat.

Another reason a life jacket is a recommended accessory for a water loving dog is that accidents do happen, and you may need to find and rescue your dog. A neon, buoyant jacket complete with reflective strips means that if the worst does happen and you lose your dog in a body of water, you're not only more likely to be able to spot and grab them, but your pup won't be exhausted from trying to keep afloat.

