Hearts Melts Over the Naughty 'Crimes' Committed by Golden Retriever Puppy

A video documenting a series of "naughty" crimes committed by a puppy has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 618,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip, shared by user @daisythegoldiee, the TikTok account of golden retriever sisters Daisy and Maple, was posted with a caption that read: "Another day, another naughty crime."

The golden retriever duo belong to Joanne, who is based in Toronto, the capital of the Canadian province of Ontario. Maple is five months old, while Daisy is 2.5 years old, the original poster told Newsweek.

The video began with a message overlaid on it that read: "Crimes that Little Maple has committed this week," as the puppy was seen looking up at the camera while holding a doll toy in her mouth.

The pup's list of charges included "Underage drinking," according to another message overlaid on the clip, which showed the pup chewing on a toy replica of a bottle of Absolut Vodka.

Golden retriever puppy Maple (image on the left), seen with her golden retriever sister Daisy (in the mage on the right). TikToker @daisythegoldiee

A subsequent note also named "Disturbing the peace," among the offenses. The footage showed the pup patting the nose of another dog holding a ball toy in its mouth, seemingly in an attempt to grab the toy.

The video then showed the dog sprawled across a couch, laying on her back with legs spread apart, as another note across the clip cited "indecent exposure" among the puppy's crimes.

The pup was also accused of "theft," as the video showed the dog grabbing a yellow hat off a floor before she was seen looking at a mirror while wearing it.

While it may appear the pup in the latest video has been up to no good, what we often consider "problem behavior" is just "a dog being a dog," veterinarians Ryan Llera and Lynn Buzhardt said in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

Heritage may explain certain dog behaviors, which are "innate," the veterinarians noted. "Long ago, dogs were bred to accomplish certain tasks."

For example, a beagle may bark at a new scent or sound as it was bred to track and hunt, while a border collie chasing bikes might be attempting to "corral the bicycle" as it was bred to herd sheep, Llera and Buzhardt explained.

The veterinarians said: "By examining some common dog behaviors and the instincts that underlie these behaviors, we can better understand how to defuse situations without punishing the dog for 'doing what comes naturally.'"

It's also not surprising to see Maple be prone to naughty behavior because our canine friends "are not sensitive to watching-eyes," according to a January 2020 study.

A stock image of a golden retriever puppy playing with a toy in its mouth. A video showcasing a series of "naughty" crimes committed by a golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok iStock / Getty Images Plus

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports, explained that while people are less "likely to carry out risky behavior in general" when they feel they're being watched, "dogs, despite being highly sensitive to human eyes, do not show the watching-eye effect."

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the pup in the latest viral video, with several coming to her defense.

User @ladyalexandria said: "We the jury found Ms Maple not guilty on all charges," to which the original poster replied: "Maple says Thank you jury. [tearful eyes emojis]"

PetSmart said: "We saw nothing [hands over eyes emoji]," while Evan wrote: "She's too pretty for jail."

Courtney said: "I'm her lawyer; she's innocent," while Patriciamae declared: "Your honor Little Maple is innocent, I'm the witness [crying laughing emoji]." The original poster replied: "Maple says Thanks for believing in her [tearful eyes emojis]."

Sammy said: "Innocent. Too cute [floating hearts smiley face emoji]," while Annie proclaimed: "Not guilty on account of being freaking adorable."

