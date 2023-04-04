Golden Retriever Puppy Using Blanket Basket for 'Sleepies' Melts Hearts

A golden retriever puppy called Otto has melted hearts all over the internet after a clip of him comfortably napping on a fluffy blanket went viral.

The video was shared on TikTok earlier in March by the puppy's owner, under the username @dogcalledotto. The golden canine can be seen climbing a laundry basket, and then taking a nap on top of what looks like a very fluffy blanket.

The post, which features an opening shot with a sky-high view of Chicago, comes with a caption that reads: "Off to sleepies."

Stock image of a puppy resting on a fluffy blanket. A golden retriever puppy has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him napping went viral on social media. Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), although all puppies are officially considered adult dogs once they reach 1 year old, they continue to grow until 12 to 18 months. After that, they reach their emotional maturity, and have the temperament and personality they'll have through adulthood.

Generally, smaller breeds mature sooner than larger breeds both physically and emotionally. The AKC website states: "You can still expect some puppy hijinks and energy and, depending on breed, that energy could last for several more years."

While some of the smaller puppies mature at about 6 to 8 months of age, for the bigger ones like mastiffs, it can take up to 24 months.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 2.2 million views and 465,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, Celeste CA, commented: "Counting on the algorithm to bring me back in 8 months when this floof tries to fit in the same spot." And Trixienuggets wrote: "Oh what I would give to be a puppy in a blanket." Jo Carol added: "The little head settle-in."

Antoinette1Love wrote: "So many floof-y cozy things in one spot." And Jillions posted: "Oh baby love, get in there." Gia added: "Oh my goodness that is so precious."

Another user, Markraven35, commented on behalf of the pup: "This looks nice I will sleep here." And Hayley wrote: "I know that spot is comfy as hell [because] he has his back on the cold wall and his stomach on the fluffy warm blanket."

Bella wrote: "No matter where, sleep and comfort comes hand in hand." And Lucy added: "I just want to get on there and snuggle with him."

Newsweek reached out to Dogcalledotto via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

