Golden Retriever Puppy Wearing Snow Boots Melts Hearts: 'Pawpular'

A golden retriever named Jimbo has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him as a puppy wearing dog boots in the Canadian snow resurfaced and went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok last Wednesday by the dog's owner, under the username jimbopupperino, the young golden retriever can be seen stomping his paws in the snow, wearing his thermal boots that delighted viewers across the platform.

The viral post comes with a caption that reads: "Me explaining to my puppy what will happen when we post his little boots on the internet, pawpular."

According to AKC Pet Insurance, in some situations, shoes can be beneficial for dogs, providing extra comfort and support, while in others, they're unnecessary and can even be harmful.

In areas with hot summers or cold winters, dogs may be more comfortable wearing shoes. Insulated shoes can keep your pet's paws warm in the winter and protect against weather conditions such as rain, snow, and ice. In the summer, shoes can help keep your animal's paws cool and prevent them from getting burned on the pavement.

Shoes can also help protect dogs from injuries to their paws caused by sharp rocks, thorns, and other hazards in the environment, but if you live somewhere with relatively mild weather and your dog doesn't spend much time outdoors, then shoes aren't necessary for them.

Moreover, uncomfortable, ill-fitting shoes can cause more harm than good, as they may interfere with your dog's mobility and make it harder for them to move around naturally, which can lead to slips and falls. They can also cause blisters, sores and other painful injuries.

The viral clip has since gone viral, attracting animal lovers from all over TikTok, and has received more than 1.8 million views so far.

One TikToker, Leedog, commented: "You had me a pawpular!" And joshtmeadows wrote: "AND the tippy taps?!?" Ladyandtheblues added: "The lil stomps."

Kali's Personal Account wrote: "Awww, the cute lil' pun! He is pawpular indeed!" And pomlover added: "Sooo adorable, and look at that great posture."

TikToker janabanananannygoat commented: "He'd be popular no matter what, but those boots don't hurt!"

Another user, Megan Myers352, posted: "I have those exact boots for my pup. we never make it back inside with all 4." And Acozy_whitechristmas added: "we got my dog some boot and he acted like he was injured and he just took them right off, it was funny [to be honest]."

