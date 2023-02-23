Woman Films Her Method of Keeping 'Crazy Pup' Out of Trouble While Cooking

An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy being carried in a shoulder bag has delighted the internet, garnering over half a million views.

In the footage, the puppy, named Luna Lovegood who has an older brother called Severus Snape, can be seen poking her head out of a bag, while the text explains: "When you're being crazy pup while moms cooking."

One user commented: "Ahh a time out bag. Won't fit for much longer though," to which the OP replied: "Just get a bigger bag."

Golden retrievers regularly top the American Kennel Club's list of the most popular dogs, but they are highly energetic and need a lot of physical and mental stimulation, so you shouldn't take one on lightly.

Pet advice site The Dog People describes golden retrievers as tried and true family dogs. "They love swimming (even with their humans!)," they say, "running, and playing in a big backyard. They're highly social, so a large and active family household works well for them. They also need plenty of affection and snuggles.

"Due to their hunting heritage, they love to play fetch! Looking to please you, they're relatively easy to train. They're great with children and seniors alike. Golden retrievers do best with plenty of companionship, and so despite their activity level, often do very well with retirees who can devote plenty of time to them."

According to experts, potty training is one of the hardest jobs. Pet Helpful reports that "Potty training a puppy is one of the biggest concerns for new puppy owners. Golden retrievers are bright, easily trained dogs and learn to use the outdoors for bathroom needs very quickly. Crate training is the fastest, most efficient way to housebreak a golden retriever puppy."

It's important to remember that a puppy less than eight weeks old won't have any bladder control, and accidents are likely. Pet Helpful doesn't recommend trying to crate train a puppy that is less than eight weeks old. Even puppies up to three months will have limited bladder capacity and control.

Pet Helpful warns that puppies left for too long in the crate might go to the bathroom in there, which will make the rest of the training ineffective, "so ensure the puppy is taken outside at regular intervals. Some puppies will need to go outside in the middle of the night!"

