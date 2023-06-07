Golden Retriever's Reaction to Losing Ball in River Breaks Hearts: 'So Sad'

A golden retriever called Elton has melted hearts all over the internet after a clip of his reaction to losing his favorite toy went viral last month.

The video was shared on TikTok in May by the dog's owner, under the username @eltonthegoldenretriever, and has received more than 275,000 views. In it, Elton can be seen lying on the floor with his head down, looking visibly heartbroken after losing his favorite fetch ball.

The clip comes with a caption that reads: "Today Elton lost his ball in the river... we were playing fetch but he just wasn't quick enough and it floated away before he could get to it... he has been sad since getting home... poor boy gets so attached to his toys." It is followed by: "Hurts me to see him so sad."

Stock image of a sad golden retriever laying down with its head on the floor. A similar dog called Elton has melted hearts after a video of his reaction to losing his fetch ball went viral. Getty Images

Because, in the past, dogs were trained for the purpose of hunting, today they have that desire ingrained into who they are, according to pet-wellness experts at WagWalking.

"Dogs are aware that balls are not rabbits, but the act of chasing a ball replicates that of their past time. The ball is an item dogs love specifically because they can chase it well, it can fit in their mouth easily, they can spot it, and it is fast," the WagWalking website states.

Moreover, dogs love playing fetch so much because the act of retrieving the ball makes them feel accomplished.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the internet. It has so far received more than 12,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, Haoleberry, commented: "And you didn't stop on the way home to get a new one." And Luvforgoldens posted: "So what are you waiting for?? Get that pup another exact ball!!" Tenilla Sheehan added: "We need to start a GoFundMe. Please buy him a new one."

Lovingyourwork wrote: "Thoughts and prayers." And Amanda J Farish posted: "Awe buddy *massive cuddles." Janet added: "You should have jumped in to save the ball for him."

Another user, Exit25GSP, commented: "Where's the backup ball? And the backup backup ball?" And BMH wrote: "I can't believe he didn't jump in to retrieve it!" dkuhns1025 added: "Mine's the same. 100 balls but only that one he will play with. But you never know which one."

Newsweek reached out to @eltonthegoldenretriever for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

