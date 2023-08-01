Golden Retriever Rejecting Mom's Cuddles Delights Viewers: 'Daddy's Girl'

Most children have a favorite parent, at least for a period of their time growing up, and one golden retriever puppy was no different when she showed clear favoritism for her human father.

The cream-shaded puppy named Polly was captured swatting her mom's attempt at a cuddle away in favor of her dad stroking her in a newly viral social media video.

The TikTok post, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times since it was first shared to the platform on July 24, showed the picky pup lapping up attention from her dad while using her paw to move her mom's hand away from her.

A stock image of a golden retriever puppy. Polly the golden retriever puppy has a clear preference between her mom and dad, and she made it very obvious in a viral TikTok video. Getty Images

It's pretty clear who Polly's favorite owner is, but there are no hard feelings here as the golden retriever's owners who manage her account laughed the situation off in the post.

"Mumma trying to give you cuddles but you are a daddy's girl," had been comically written across the post to sum up the hilarious moment.

The viral video had been captioned: "Daddy's girl through and through." And an updated version of the clip had been captioned, "paws off please."

Golden retrievers are among America's most popular dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club. The pet registry describes goldens as being devoted companions with an "exuberant" temperament.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by the account that houses all of Polly's funny moments, @MissPolly_The_Goldie, the TikTok post has been liked by over 82,000 users and commented on more than 5,200 times. Plenty of TikTokers have shared their amusement at the funny moment revolving around the sassy pup in the post's comments section.

"That would actually make me cry," one user wrote.

"That must hurt emotionally," another user added.

"He's like get your dirty paws off of me," joked a different user.

Another TikToker shared: "The fact that she makes it VERY CLEAR she's not even rejecting politely, but love her."

The feisty pup has amassed over 12,000 followers on her TikTok account alone, while her owners continue to share all her funny antics on an Instagram account dedicated to her as well.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @MissPolly_The_Goldie for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.