Golden Retriever's Response to Being Forgotten on Front Yard Melts Hearts

A dog called Lana has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her reaction after being forgotten outside alone by her owner went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Monday by Lana's owner, under the username Goldieswag, the golden retriever can be seen walking slowly behind her owner and one of her other dogs. Then they accidentally close the door, leaving Lana outside, where she sits calmly until her owner realizes and comes to her rescue.

The hilarious video comes with a caption that reads: "When you accidentally close the door on your dog and forget." Another follows: "Did they really just forget about me? This is weird. Is this what freedom is supposed to feel like? Feels like betrayal."

Five minutes later, her owner can be seen opening the door to Lana, apologizing for leaving her outside. A caption along with the video reads: "Five minutes later after realizing my dog was missing." Another follows: "Thought you'd never come out. You will pay for this." And "Lana will never forget this. I'm so glad nothing happened but we will be doing head counts now."

But will Lana really make her owner pay for this? According to WagWalking, dog brains don't have the ability to understand or communicate spite or vindictive behavior, unlike humans, so they can't get back at you because you hurt their feelings.

The TikTok video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the world, and it has so far received more than 1.8 million views and 298,000 likes.

One TikTok user, mevonzie, commented: "I'm actually a little bit mad at you right now." And Hannah wrote: "Man she was holding back tears." Steven Hardt added: "My dog would never, she'd be 20 miles down the road with that amount of time."

Lilia Salcido wrote: "I'm crying poor doggy." And Kayla Wendt516 commented: "Extra treats and a pup cup for emotional damage."

Another user, AKA, posted: "As her TikTok attorney, I demand a lot... I mean A LOT of treats as an apology & anything else she wants." And Rocky.GSP wrote: "I'm upset like legit upset. That dog is an angel!"

Izzie posted: "When she sat down I legit almost started crying." And Brigette added: "She's like I'm too old for this."

Newsweek reached out to Goldieswag for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.