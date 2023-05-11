Golden Retriever's Response to Sibling Not Sharing Toy Delights Viewers 

A video of a dog seemingly unwilling to share a toy with her canine sibling has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 2.4 million views.

The clip was posted from the account Golden Retriever Life (@elliegoldenlife) with a caption that reads: "Never a dull moment with these two."

The footage shows a dog named Emma attempting to steal a toy from her golden retriever sister Ellie, who is seen laying down on the floor with her paw over the toy.

The poster later wrote, "the toy's cool factor goes up 10x when Ellie has it," replying to a comment by user lisajelikovsky: "...I remember as a kid, I didn't want that toy until my sister had it..."

Perhaps a novelty factor may have also influenced the pup's behavior in the latest viral clip, according to a November 2012 study conducted with Labrador retrievers. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Animal Cognition, it found that "domestic dogs are reported to show intense but transient neophilia towards novel objects."

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains, veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg wrote: "Novel and highly desirable objects, such as a tissue that has been stolen from a garbage can, a favorite toy, human food, or a piece of rawhide are some of the items that dogs may aggressively protect."

The latest viral clip shows Emma initially reaching for the toy with her paw but being unable to grab it. Ellie appears to be still, with her paw over the toy. Emma is later seen hovering beside Ellie, while carefully sliding the toy out from underneath her sister's paw and grabbing it with her mouth.

Ellie's calm disposition in the video, despite having her toy stolen by her sibling, could be down to her training as therapy dog.

Her owners Kevin Bubolz, who served in the military, and his wife, Katie, trained Ellie as a therapy dog. Bubolz had witnessed "first-hand the benefit of animal-assisted interactions while deployed overseas," according to the couple's website.

The couple have since spent several years "volunteering in schools, hospitals, and nursing homes advancing the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of others," according to the website. Emma joined their family in 2022.

The pup's "sneaky" behavior in the latest viral clip has seen TikTok users in stitches, with @beatleslover012 writing, "So cute!!!!! That paw reach though," to which the original poster replied "so sneaky!"

Cindy Hobden posted that the pup is "So smart, sneaky and sooooo cute," while Nikki R wrote: "At least she's being generous."

User kenzo bear simply posted, "so adorable," while Hannah Cosky commented that Emma must have been thinking, "I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

