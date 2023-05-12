Golden Retriever Reunited With Dog Best Friend at Airport Melts Hearts

A golden retriever called Potato has melted hearts after a video of him being reunited with his bestie, Chip, and his dad went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Gamjamypotato. Potato can be looking patiently standing with his mom at the airport, waiting for his dad and bestie to show up. As he sees them, Potato struggles to contain his excitement, jumping all over them and giving them all his love.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "You see your bestie and dad after missing them for weeks." It is followed by: "Finally united."

Stock image of a man hugging two golden retrievers. A dog called Potato has melted hearts as a video of his reaction to seeing his bestie and his dad after weeks apart went viral. Getty Images

Dogs will almost always remember you, no matter how long you've been gone, according to pet-wellness experts at WagWalking. The longer a dog is separated from their owner, the happier the animal will be when they return.

"Even if you're gone for months, as long as your pup associates you with happy, loving memories, expect to see pure and utter joy from your fluffy BFF [best forever friend]," the WagWalking website states. "They may jump up on you, give you slobbery kisses, or even whine, bark, or howl, since they can't contain their happiness! Tails will wag, ears will perk up, and an amazing reunion will ensue."

While sometimes they may not recognize you right away by your face, says WagWalking, especially if it's been a while and you've changed, it may just take a little sniff test before they finally remember you.

But, while dogs may remember their owners after years of not seeing them, the pets are not particularly good at recalling events. In fact, dogs forget an event within about two minutes of it happening, according to pet-food makers Hill's Pet Nutrition.

"Despite their memory span shortcomings, dogs demonstrate strength in other types of memory, including associative and episodic memory," the Hill's website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received almost 225,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes.

One user, Jess Rodriguez, commented: "Dogs are just the best." And Zaina wrote: "YEEEYYY I WAS WAITING FOR THIS FOR DAYSSSSSS." User caz683 added: "Omg that just proves they love you."

Another user, David S, commented: "Dogs don't recognize by appearance, but by scent right?" Amanda Tumey wrote: "Thank you so much for sharing this!! So sweet!" Aidenn added: "This is so adorable!"

