Golden Retriever Shares 'Facts' About Dogs You Did Not Know in Cute Clip

A dog owner's video has gone viral for sharing a few facts about canines he "[promises] you didn't know," and while a veterinarian confirmed only some of them, calling others "a bit of a stretch," most users reacted to the post with hilarious comments.

In a clip shared on TikTok on Sunday, under the username Buddysmartz, the golden retriever's owner listed a few surprising "facts" about dogs that he says that most of us didn't know.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, dogs really do love their humans unconditionally, and can never get enough of their company. You can see that if your dog follows everywhere, sleeps with you, gives you presents, and looks at you in the eyes, for example.

The golden retriever's owner said in the video: "Facts about your dogs I promise you didn't know. Whenever your dog puts their paw and leans their whole weight on you, it's their way of petting you and telling you they love you. Dogs can't feel guilt, so if they tear up the garbage or pee everywhere, they don't feel that. They're just sorry they got caught.

"But they can actually feel jealousy and that happens whenever you're giving attention, rewarding, or petting another dog. If you have a daily routine, your dog can actually tell when you're coming home based on how much of your scent is left in the house.

"If your dog is barking and you want them to stop, don't yell at them back. They're gonna think you're barking with them, simply create a loud and sudden noise.

"This one is kind of awkward, but when your dog looks at you deeply into your eyes while he's pooping, it means he trusts you enough to look out for him for potential predators."

Head veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care, Patrik Holmboe, told Newsweek that while some of these facts can be considered true, others are shaky.

Holmboe said: "I think it's a bit of a stretch to say that one or two specific actions convey such a complex emotion as love. Instead, I think there would be a range of behaviors (just like for a human), which shows us that a dog loves us. When we speak about a dog loving their owner, we are referring to the dog feeling content, safe, happy, and fulfilled in their presence."

Regarding the second fact on whether or not dogs are able to feel guilt, Holmboe said that, while there's no evidence that dogs can feel guilt, there's also none that they can't: "We do think that the 'guilty' look a dog gives us when they are caught doing something bad might be a learned behavior from seeing their owners."

About whether or not dogs can feel jealousy, Holmboe said: "Certainly a dog might see another person or animal with an item (let's say food), and the dog will want that item. This is a common cause of aggression in dogs. If we describe that behavior of a dog as human-jealousy, then yes, they can get jealous."

He added that yelling at your dog won't make him stop barking: "Many times when a dog is doing something we don't want them to do, like chewing on furniture, barking, or whining, they are looking for attention.

"You going to the dog and yelling at them is thus giving them what they want... attention. Even if it's negative attention, it's still attention. Making a loud noise can sometimes work to get the dog to stop, as it distracts them."

Holmboe said that, usually, the best solution would be to allow your dog to bark until they stop, and then reward them as soon as they stop.

On whether it's true or not that, when your dog looks at you deeply in the eyes while they're pooping, it means that they trust you enough to look out for them for other predators, Holmboe said that is also a stretch: "Staring deeply into your eyes is probably telling you that he feels safe and content. Which I guess one could extrapolate to feeling safe from predators. But, again, it's very hard to say."

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over TikTok and has so far received more than 3.5 million views and 267,600 likes.

One TikToker, Jenny, commented: "Dogs can definitely feel guilt! I've seen it many times." And cecebxby wrote: "did the dog tell you that?" while _cat000_ added: "I was sitting there like, are you Dr. Dolittle or Eliza Thornberry how do you know that."

Another TikToker, Jodi Ballard Bailey, wrote: "my dog doesn't trust me when he stares at me, he's judging me. I can tell." And Amber G posted: "So I guess when he looks in my eyes while I am pooping he is looking out for me."

Isha Mishra added: "whenever I catch my dog doing something bad he barks at me bc he's mad he couldn't get away with it. this checks."

Newsweek reached out to Buddysmartz for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.