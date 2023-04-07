Golden Retriever's Intense 'Side Eye' When Owner Takes Back Precious Items

A golden retriever giving his own "side-eye" when she tries to take back stolen items has the internet in hysterics.

TikToker Amanda Alvarado (@monte_the_golden) compiled several clips of her dog Monte after he's "retrieved" objects from around her home, joining in on the social media platform's latest trend, "Bombastic Side Eye."

Each scene shows the retriever with a different pilfered treasure, from a wristwatch to a clothes hanger to a roll of toilet paper. However, the clips all have one thing in common—Monte is giving his owner some serious side-eye.

"When they try to take back what I retrieve," Alvarado joked in the post's caption, with the hilarious video receiving almost 80,000 views. The video is set to the viral song, "Bombastic Side Eye (Criminal Offensive)" by Casa Di, which hundreds of thousands of TikTok users have employed for their own Monte moments.

Monte the golden retriever gives his owner some major side-eye when she tries to take back his pilfered treasures. Monte's owner rated his ability to retrieve random household items a "10/10." Amanda Alvarado/@monte_the_golden

'100 Percent a Judgemental Doggo'

As the name suggests, golden retrievers were bred to fetch. According to the American Kennel Club, the breed was designed to be a gundog, recovering game birds for their owners.

However, these innate skills also make retrievers excellent guide and service dogs, as well as ideal for search and rescue teams.

Monte and Alvarado live in San Francisco, California. Alvarado said that the 2-year-old retriever "takes his job very seriously," but also has a stubborn streak.

Monte has managed to get his paws on everything from clothes hangers to a toilet paper roll. He's clearly always a bit annoyed when his owner tries to take them back. Amanda Alvarado/@monte_the_golden

"Monte is trained well enough to know what is asked of him, but rebellious enough to only listen if incentivized by food," she told Newsweek. "If there isn't any food, I get the side-eye."

She rated his ability to retrieve items on command as "0/10." However, she gave his ability to retrieve unwanted objects a "10/10."

Alvarado estimates that Monte spends around five percent of his time giving her "side-eye," but is generally a sweet and loving dog.

"He's a 100 percent judgemental doggo [though]," she added.

Monte and his owner, TikToker Amanda Alvarado, pose for a sweet portrait. Despite his thieving habit, Alvarado said Monte is a sweet and loving dog. Amanda Alvarado/@monte_the_golden

'All Goldens Are the Same'

TikTokers appreciated Monte's epic side-eye skills, with user Marshall describing it as "bombastic."

"That's the strongest side-eye I've ever seen on a golden retriever," a commenter named Jessica wrote.

"Such personality in those eyes," JR Clute commented.

"Does his job and still gets in trouble," joked TikTok user janis.

User Not Kelani commented: "All goldens are the same."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.