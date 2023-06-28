Exact Moment Golden Retriever Spots Owner at Airport Melts Hearts

A social media video of a golden retriever reuniting with his beloved owner after 11 days apart has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral video captured the exact moment when the male pup caught sight of his owner at the Florida airport, and filmed him racing across the airport terminal to meet her.

A caption under the video says: "You can see the exact moment he realized it was me." The TikTok post can be seen here.

Golden retrievers are intelligent and trainable, and are known to be loyal to their owners. The breed tend to be agreeable, with a mild temper and typically adhere to commands and rules.

"[Golden retrievers] are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work," the American Kennel Club (AKC) writes online.

It's common for dogs to form very strong attachments to their owners and siblings, and being apart from the key members of their household for any period of time can cause or trigger separation anxiety. While it wasn't alluded to in the viral TikTok post, it's likely, from the pup's display of happiness, that he was feeling unsettled without his owner and that he couldn't wait to get her back.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) writes online that separation-related behavior (SRB), a form of emotional distress, occurs when a dog is left alone.

"In many cases, the behavior is a result of distress," writes the RSPCA.

The good news is that SRB can be spotted and treated. Common signs of separation anxiety include a dog howling or barking, peeing indoors or being destructive when left alone or apart from loved ones.

The animal welfare organization recommends that dogs prone to separation anxiety be left in a stress-free environment with toys they are fond of or people they know to minimize any discomfort they may feel. Over time and with training and persistence, separation anxiety can be reversed.

A stock image of a golden retriever. The viral video shows the golden retriever racing to greet his owner at an airport in Florida. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 21 by @RoisinOfTheNorth, the TikTok post has been viewed over 770,000 times and liked by over 132,000 users.

"A dog's love is so unconditional," one user wrote.

"Thank you for showing us both [points of view]," another user added.

Newsweek reached out to @RoisinOfTheNorth for comment via TikTok.

