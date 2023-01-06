Golden Retriever's 'Stomps' While Getting Towel-Dried Delight Internet

This golden retriever loves nothing more than being dried off by her owner with a towel, and she's got a very enthusiastic way of showing it.

Morgan Bentley filmed what it's like when she attempts to dry her playful dog named Tula, at her home in Key West, Florida.

While Bentley rubs Tula's back and legs with the towel to dry her wet fur, the energetic pup playfully stomps her hind legs into the ground as she shows how much she's enjoying it.

Bentley told Newsweek: "She isn't the biggest fan of bath time but is obviously a huge fan of getting dried off! She knows the drill when the towel comes out and is basically a giant wiggle worm the entire time.

"When I start scratching her back that's when she starts doing those crazy hops."

Bentley shared the video on her TikTok page, @morgiepb on January 4 and it amassed over 4 million views in just one day. Viewers have loved the insight into what it's like to dry off Tula every time she goes in the water.

American Kennel Club puppy trainer Michelle Lehr, also a writer for Good Dog Swag, told Newsweek that this reaction shows trust from the dog towards the owner. "They're showing off their playful and fun-loving nature and communicating that they're content and relaxed in their environment.

"If the dog lets their playful side out, it could be a sign of pure joy and excitement. It might even indicate that the dog enjoys having their coat groomed and dried. In this case, the dog is actively communicating with the caregiver and sharing their enthusiasm for the situation."

The stomping video, titled "when drying time turns into doing the Nala stomps," referenced the well-known video posted by user @adventuringwithnala, which saw the TikToker's retriever stomp her legs with enjoyment. This trend has become a viral sensation since it was shared in February 2022, and the hashtag #nalastomp currently has over 61 million views.

Another of Bentley's videos was captioned to point out that Tula "hates the hose but loves the towel," which seems rather understated after witnessing just how much she loves that towel treatment.

In 2022, the American Kennel Club (AKC) released its list of America's favorite dog breeds based on their registration data. Golden retrievers were third on the list, behind Labradors and French bulldogs.

The AKC notes the energetic nature of golden retrievers and states that they often carry their playful nature through to their adult life. "They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood. These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play."

With this description in mind, it seems that Tula will be doing her stomping ritual for many years to come.

In October 2022 when Bentley first posted a video of her trying to dry Tula off, thousands of people viewed it and showed their appreciation, and it led the dog owner to continue sharing more videos of the efforts it takes to dry her beloved pooch.

And the thousands of viewers have grown into millions of invested followers who enjoy the hilarious wet dog's antics.

TikTok users commented on Bentley's videos admiring how much energy Tula puts into her stomping as she definitely doesn't hold back. One user said that Tula is "Nala's long lost cousin," while another said "Tula does Nala stomps but with attitude."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.