Internet Left in Hysterics by Golden Retriever Terrified of Small Crab Toy

Dog owners might be used to seeing their pet tear a new toy apart or become protective of fresh property, but one owner was amazed by her golden retriever's reaction to his latest gift.

The video of Camper was shared Sunday on his dedicated TikTok page @camperthegolden and has received 8 million views. The golden is initially seen with a smile at the sight of his new plastic crab toy. That excitement rapidly makes way for a feeling of confusion when the crab's legs start moving and the toy shuffles sideways along the floor.

As the crab begins getting closer to Camper, the dog's confusion morphs into fear, and he even resorts to jumping on the sofa to get away from the strange animated toy. Camper's owner joked that it was "giving endless entertainment" to watch him nervously interact with the crab.

Stock image of a golden retriever with a toy (inset bottom right). A video of a similar dog has left internet users in hysterics over his reaction to a new crab toy. Arvydas Lakacauskas / Gorlov/Getty Images

Camper's owner certainly isn't alone in lavishing her dog with lots of toys. More than $136 billion was spent on pets in the U.S. throughout 2022, according to the American Pet Products Association. Of that total, more than $58 billion went on food and treats for our animals.

Owners who treat their pets to new toys will usually be pleased by their reaction. It's thought that, just like humans, dogs can experience the phenomenon known as neophilia, a preference for things that are new. Canines will often be drawn to a brand-new toy as it's novel, rather than one they've played with before, according to an article in Psychology Today.

Although the crab toy was new, Camper wasn't sure about it once it started crawling around. When jumping on the sofa didn't stop the crab, Camper then tried barking at it, but that didn't make a difference either.

As the terrified golden didn't want to admit defeat, he also tried to force the cat to "get him," but the crab continued crawling, despite Camper's best efforts.

Unfortunately for the golden retriever, as much as he hated the crab toy, his terrified reaction has left many TikTok users in hysterics.

In more than 3,000 comments on the video, many dog owners confessed that they too have bought this toy for their dog only to get a similar reaction.

One user wrote under the video: "We bought this and our dog picked it up and threw it across the floor. No more crab."

Another person commented: "love him trying to convince a cat to take care of it."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

