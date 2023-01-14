Golden Retriever Throws Laundry On Floor To Get To Couch In Hilarious Video

A golden retriever showed little regard for his owner's laundry in a video shared to TikTok.

Chandler the dog was filmed by his owner Sydney Paige flicking a pile of clothes off the couch with his paw in order to make space for him to enjoy a dog chew in peace and comfort.

But while such callous disregard of his human's housework might have landed him with an extended stay in the doghouse, viewers on social media were left in stitches over his behavior.

At the time of writing, footage of Chandler flicking the laundry to the floor has been watched an astonishing 7.9 million times with viewers fully supportive of the canine's desire to make space.

It is clear Chandler is no stranger to enjoying naps and relaxation on the couch—and he's not alone in that respect.

There was a time when the idea of a dog relaxing up on the couch or bed would have been unheard of. But dog owners are forging increasingly close relationships to their four-legged friends.

In a survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Stonyfield Organic, 74 percent admitted they happily share their bed and/or couch with their pet pooch.

While pet odor is one potential drawback of this kind of setup, Chandler's behavior in the clip hints at another potential pitfall with the canine thinking nothing of discarding his owner's clothes.

Chandler's misdemeanor might be a minor one, but other less well-behaved dogs may end up treating couches and beds with a (possibly ever increasing) degree of disregard.

There's the potential for couches to become damaged or dirtied should a dog enter the equation. Yet, for many dog lovers, the payoff of cuddling up to a pet pooch is probably one that makes the risk worth it.

Chandler's own adorable nature certainly seems to have won him plenty of fans on social media, with viewers flocking to comment on the golden retriever's cute if slightly cheeky ways.

Josh Hirsch imagined Chandler lambasting his owner as he threw the clothes to the ground, telling her "this pile of laundry been sitting up here for 3 damn days. Get it together" while Ecom G2 imagined the dog telling her: "Well it ain't going to fold itself... get to it while I chew on this bone."

For others, like moraa.13, the image of a pile of laundry on a couch was a painfully familiar one. "Me at night after putting clothes on my bed thinking it will make fold them," she wrote.

Elsewhere, Hugh._Jazz._ revealed how he had it even worse with his canine, writing "My dog purposely targets laying on my clean clothes." Megan Henderson, meanwhile, felt reassured by it, as it "makes me feel better knowing it's not just my dog that does this."

Others, like Paul Hesse, tried to look at the positives, commenting: "at least he moved the clothes before he laid down."

Newsweek has contacted Sydney Paige for comment.

