Heartwarming

Internet Obsessed With Golden Retriever's Fluffy 'Grinch Toes'

By
Heartwarming Dogs Pets Animal Welfare TikTok

A golden retriever has once again shown why this breed remains popular among prospective pet owners due to these dogs' playful natures and never-ending patience.

The golden retriever in question, Penny, upheld this reputation for tolerance, when she recently went viral on TikTok in a video with over 1.6 million views at time of writing.

In the video posted to TikTok page @penny_thegoldengirl_, Penny can be seen lying on the floor minding her own business while her owner is playing with the fur between her toes.

"So I'm just minding my own business, laying on the floor, watching the birds," the voiceover explains. "Then my mom comes over and starts pulling the hair between my toes, and not only that, she starts blowing on them...like why?"

Penny remains in the same position throughout, staring at her toes with a perturbed look on her face.

"We call my golden's toe fur his [G]rinch toes," said one user.

Puppy feet
A stock image of a puppy's feet. A dog owner playing with her golden retriever's toe fur has delighted viewers on TikTok. Studio-Annika/Getty Images

In a previous video, Penny's owner Audrey explained that as a puppy, Penny was already spoken for until it became apparent that she was born with a condition that meant both her eyelids were flipped, and the original owners didn't want her anymore.

"But I reached out hoping the kennel had one more girl left from that litter," explained Audrey. "They weren't advertising her because of her eyes. But after two surgeries and a lot of praying...I know I got the prettiest girl."

Entropion is a condition that affects many dogs, according to the Kingsdale Animal Hospital, based in Ontario, Canada. "With entropion in dogs, the eyelid turns inward, causing the eyelashes to rub against the surface of the eye. This can cause significant irritation and lead to vision problems. Entropion is most commonly seen in dogs, but can also occur in cats," the website states.

@penny_thegoldengirl_

#goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
@penny_thegoldengirl_

Most cases of entropion can be corrected through surgery, "so the prognosis is really good," says Kingsdale Animal Hospital. "Over a few days or weeks, corneal pathology, if present, also resolves after the eyelid is returned to its proper position."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"I do this to my border collie/cocker spaniel mix. They're so soft and cuddly," said one user. "Toe fur is so soft and confuses the doggie quickly lol," wrote another user.

Newsweek reached out to @penny_thegoldengirl_ via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC