Internet Obsessed With Golden Retriever's Fluffy 'Grinch Toes'

A golden retriever has once again shown why this breed remains popular among prospective pet owners due to these dogs' playful natures and never-ending patience.

The golden retriever in question, Penny, upheld this reputation for tolerance, when she recently went viral on TikTok in a video with over 1.6 million views at time of writing.

In the video posted to TikTok page @penny_thegoldengirl_, Penny can be seen lying on the floor minding her own business while her owner is playing with the fur between her toes.

"So I'm just minding my own business, laying on the floor, watching the birds," the voiceover explains. "Then my mom comes over and starts pulling the hair between my toes, and not only that, she starts blowing on them...like why?"

Penny remains in the same position throughout, staring at her toes with a perturbed look on her face.

"We call my golden's toe fur his [G]rinch toes," said one user.

A stock image of a puppy's feet.

In a previous video, Penny's owner Audrey explained that as a puppy, Penny was already spoken for until it became apparent that she was born with a condition that meant both her eyelids were flipped, and the original owners didn't want her anymore.

"But I reached out hoping the kennel had one more girl left from that litter," explained Audrey. "They weren't advertising her because of her eyes. But after two surgeries and a lot of praying...I know I got the prettiest girl."

Entropion is a condition that affects many dogs, according to the Kingsdale Animal Hospital, based in Ontario, Canada. "With entropion in dogs, the eyelid turns inward, causing the eyelashes to rub against the surface of the eye. This can cause significant irritation and lead to vision problems. Entropion is most commonly seen in dogs, but can also occur in cats," the website states.

Most cases of entropion can be corrected through surgery, "so the prognosis is really good," says Kingsdale Animal Hospital. "Over a few days or weeks, corneal pathology, if present, also resolves after the eyelid is returned to its proper position."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"I do this to my border collie/cocker spaniel mix. They're so soft and cuddly," said one user. "Toe fur is so soft and confuses the doggie quickly lol," wrote another user.

