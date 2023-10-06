Pets

Golden Retriever's Transformation After Owner Gets New Dog Goes Viral

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A TikTok video that chronicles how one dog owner decided to remedy her sad golden retriever's loneliness by getting a golden retriever puppy has moved viewers.

The viral clip, which has been viewed more than 2 million times since it was shared September 4, introduces TikTokers to 1-year-old Nala and shows how she was transformed after meeting Cooper.

The dogs' owner, Brooke Weathers, said Nala had been feeling down for some time before she decided to bring a new puppy into the home to cheer her up. The dog had become lethargic and withdrawn, showing symptoms resembling depression in humans. Viewers were then shown a montage of images of Nala sitting beside a window, presumably watching and waiting for a passing dog to stop and play with her.

@baweathers

First you get a dog, then you get your dog a dog 🥰 #fyp #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverlife #petsoftiktok #familytime #youvegotafriendinme #weekendvibes

♬ Toy Story: You've Got A Friend In Me - Geek Music

Viewers were delighted to see Nala revert to her upbeat self after getting acquainted with the family's latest addition, Cooper.

"Pure happiness on her face again finally," Weathers wrote in the post, and viewers saw images of the golden retrievers snuggling up to each other.

How to Introduce Your Dog to a New Pet

While Nala and Cooper appear to be getting on extremely well, introducing a dog to a new puppy isn't always so easy. In some cases, the existing dog can feel threatened by the new pup or jealous of the attention it's getting from its owner.

British animal welfare charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says that advance planning is necessary before a new dog is introduced to a household that already has a pup. This is especially true in cases where the incoming pup is very small, young and energetic. The charity advises owners to take the dogs out for a walk before they get acquainted indoors, to avoid scraps over territory.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," Battersea says on its website.

It continues: "You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs, so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try to be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time.

"Don't force them towards each other and don't pick up either dog or try to push them to say hello as this could create tension between them," the charity says. During the walk, owners should praise any positive behaviors that the dogs exhibit.

Dog
A stock image shows golden retrievers playing in a park. A lonely golden retriever was transformed after its owner got it a puppy companion, according to a TikTok video. Getty Images

At home, the charity says, "make sure any food and toys are out of reach and there are multiple water bowls and beds spread throughout the home to prevent any possible friction between the dogs."

Since it was shared by @BAWeathers, the TikTok post has been viewed millions of times and liked by nearly 150,00 users.

"Our goldens are 2 years apart and the best decision we ever made," one user wrote.

Another user said: "I got my dog a dog after my other one passed. It was too on for me, but not for her. She's so happy."

Newsweek reached out to @BAWeathers for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC