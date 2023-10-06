Golden Retriever's Transformation After Owner Gets New Dog Goes Viral

A TikTok video that chronicles how one dog owner decided to remedy her sad golden retriever's loneliness by getting a golden retriever puppy has moved viewers.

The viral clip, which has been viewed more than 2 million times since it was shared September 4, introduces TikTokers to 1-year-old Nala and shows how she was transformed after meeting Cooper.

The dogs' owner, Brooke Weathers, said Nala had been feeling down for some time before she decided to bring a new puppy into the home to cheer her up. The dog had become lethargic and withdrawn, showing symptoms resembling depression in humans. Viewers were then shown a montage of images of Nala sitting beside a window, presumably watching and waiting for a passing dog to stop and play with her.

Viewers were delighted to see Nala revert to her upbeat self after getting acquainted with the family's latest addition, Cooper.

"Pure happiness on her face again finally," Weathers wrote in the post, and viewers saw images of the golden retrievers snuggling up to each other.

How to Introduce Your Dog to a New Pet

While Nala and Cooper appear to be getting on extremely well, introducing a dog to a new puppy isn't always so easy. In some cases, the existing dog can feel threatened by the new pup or jealous of the attention it's getting from its owner.

British animal welfare charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says that advance planning is necessary before a new dog is introduced to a household that already has a pup. This is especially true in cases where the incoming pup is very small, young and energetic. The charity advises owners to take the dogs out for a walk before they get acquainted indoors, to avoid scraps over territory.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," Battersea says on its website.

It continues: "You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs, so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try to be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time.

"Don't force them towards each other and don't pick up either dog or try to push them to say hello as this could create tension between them," the charity says. During the walk, owners should praise any positive behaviors that the dogs exhibit.

At home, the charity says, "make sure any food and toys are out of reach and there are multiple water bowls and beds spread throughout the home to prevent any possible friction between the dogs."

Since it was shared by @BAWeathers, the TikTok post has been viewed millions of times and liked by nearly 150,00 users.

"Our goldens are 2 years apart and the best decision we ever made," one user wrote.

Another user said: "I got my dog a dog after my other one passed. It was too on for me, but not for her. She's so happy."

