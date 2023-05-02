Golden Retriever Trio Hilariously Protect Mom From 'Terrifying Intruder'

A trio of 75-pound golden retrievers have left the internet in stitches after a clip of them protecting their mom from a "terrifying intruder" went viral.

The post was shared on TikTok on Sunday by the pets' owner, under the username @the3retrievers_. Archie, Oakley, and Winston can be seen barking at someone in the living room, but when the camera zooms in, the terrifying intruder is revealed to be a plush toy dog, sitting there, "menacingly."

The clip comes with a caption that reads: "Watch my three 75-lb golden retrievers protect me from this terrifying intruder." This is followed by: "I feel so safe!"

Stock image of three golden retrievers looking up at the camera in the park. A trio of golden retrievers protecting their owners from a "terrifying intruder" has melted hearts online. Getty Images

While golden retrievers can learn how to guard their home after some training, they are naturally loving and docile creatures who do not have aggressive tendencies, according to advice website PetKeen. So, golden retrievers typically do not make great guard dogs, but they can be good watchdogs.

"Both watchdogs and guard dogs work to protect their homes and human companions," the PetKeen website states. Watchdogs simply alert their humans of possible intruders and suspicious activities, while guard dogs do more than just that. "They will do whatever it takes to protect their home and family, even if that means becoming aggressive and attacking an intruder," the website adds.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 530,000 views and more than 67,000 likes.

One user, Brandon, commented: "He's just standing there.....MENACINGLY." And Omgnowaywow wrote: "I love how each of their barks keep startling the other ones." User kp added: "The jump scare when going near it is cracking me up."

Rodrigo Umana H wrote that "they really think they are intimidating with those beautiful fluffy faces." And Son0FHam posted that "this is heaven to me. a giant slice of golden heaven. best breed of dog out there." Kathryn Taylor added: "The one that got brave enough and still had the hair standing up on the back. sweet baby!"

Another user, Jodi Christensen, commented: "I love how one of them was brave enough to get close. And the others just stood back and let him face it." And jay posted: "stay back hooman, we will protect you!"

Unknown Stuntman wrote: "At least they tell you he's there." And snl0916 added: "I love my two black lab boys, but I'd die for a golden."

Newsweek reached out to @the3retrievers_ via TikTok messages for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.