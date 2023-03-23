Golden Retriever Filmed Being Engrossed in Netflix Drama: 'Too Perfect'

A video of a dog seemingly transfixed while watching a popular K-drama series has received 1.1 million views on Instagram.

The video was shared by @mylifewith_mochi, the account of a golden retriever named Mochi in Southern California. The clip showed the dog laying in front of a television while catching an episode of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The Netflix K-drama is ranked among the platform's top 10 most-popular non-English television series of all time, according to the streamer.

A caption read: "Get a dog that will watch k-dramas with you." Clutching what appeared to be a doll toy with one of its paws, the pup was glued to the screen.

The golden retriever seemed engrossed in the series, with a forlorn look in its eyes. The camera panned to a scene featuring K-drama stars Park Eun-bin (who plays attorney Woo Young-woo) and Kang Tae-oh (who plays Lee Jun-ho, a law-firm employee). The couple play love interests in the K-drama about the adventures of an autistic lawyer.

It's no surprise to see Mochi be captivated by Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The Korean series spent 20 weeks in Netflix's top 10 ranking of most popular non-English television series. It remained there until around late November 2022, months after the show's finale aired last August.

The global explosion of K-dramas has shown no signs of slowing down, with a total of 34 new titles slated for release on Netflix in 2023.

In February, the company's VP of Korean content, Don Kang, said: "We're increasing our commitment and investment in Korea." He was at a Q&A panel at Netflix Korea's headquarters in Seoul, the South Korean capital.

Kang added that one of Netflix's goals in 2023 is to give its subscribers at least one or two "great Netflix original Korean shows" across all types of content and/or genres.

"We're very much committed to continue bringing a variety of must-watch content [from Korea] to our members around the world," Kang said.

Interest in Korean content has surged, especially following the runaway success of Squid Game. This was Netflix's biggest-ever non-English show, based on hours viewed in the first 28 days of its release.

Asked about the latest update on Squid Game season 2, Kang told Newsweek in February that writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk had "finished the script." However, the show is still being edited, and "we are in the pre-production stage."

Noting that the story for the second season of Squid Game is "bigger and it's great," Kang added: "We want to expand the story in a way that will elevate the original Squid Game and the entire world view of Squid Game."

Users on Instagram were delighted by the dog in the latest viral video, which received more than 205,000 likes.

User gina_f8 commented: "Their name is Mochi!!! This is too perfect!!!! I think everyone had that same look whenever Kang Tae-oh was on the screen!!!"

User hellosmiel wrote, "He is invested," while mzladymey added: "My dog only watches Kdrama. So when I leave. I put on some Kdramas for her to watch."

User aaaaavnnnnn45 posted: "Mochi fell in love with Attorney Woo."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via Instagram. This video has not been independently verified.

