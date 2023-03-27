Golden Retriever Gets Ready to Wrestle When Owner Finishes Work—'Smackdown'

A video of an excited dog getting ready to pounce on her owner as he returns home from work has delighted audiences across the internet.

The now-viral TikTok video featuring Marla the golden retriever overjoyed that her dad is finally home from a long day of work and can start "wrestling" with her. In the 8-second clip, the happy pooch crouches down on her front legs with her tail wagging a mile a minute before she makes her move.

"When dad gets home from work and the wrestling can begin," a text overlay on the video says. Sticking with the wrestling theme, the clip is aptly captioned: "Friday night smackdown" and is set to legendary sports announcer Michael Buffer yelling "let's get ready to rumble!"

Since it was shared on the social media platform last week by user @MissMarlaPooch, the video clip of the adorable dog has been viewed over 1.6 million times and liked over 68,000 times. The TikTok post has received over 190 comments, with most users sharing how similarly their own pooches react to them returning home to relax (or play, if the dog has their way).

What Do The Comments Say?

Lucky dog owners in the comments shared that their pups greet them with as much joy as Marla does her dad.

"Literally my life every day," TikTok user David Bowling commented. "Lola knows the sound of my truck and as soon as I'm home she's ready to go!" Marla's account responded, "Oh yes! It's the best time of the day," adding laughing emojis.

"This is flash with his granddad," the dog-centric @Fiona_and_Flash account commented. "He loves a wrestle with my dad."

TikTok user Kait shared that her pup employs another tactic when it's fighting time: "My dog wrestles ME when dad gets home. We have a nice calm day until dad gets home."

Lots of commenters were rooting for Marla, and one person had to know: "who's the current champ?"

"I'd have to say that Marla is the undisputed undefeated World Champ," Marla's owner responded.

Why do dogs get so excited to see their owners?

Many, if not most, dog owners are familiar with receiving an extravagant reception and seeing a sweet face when they get home from a day out of the house.

According to the Van Isle Veterinary Hospital in Canada, while that enthusiasm is often an expression of happiness, it can sometimes indicate that there are other behavioral factors at play, like stress or over-excitement.

"Often when we see a very active dog that has an open mouth 'grin' on their face, tongue hanging out, running about with owners in tow, we think, 'Now, there's a happy dog!'" the hospital says on its website. "The question is: is that dog really happy, or is it over-excited?"

The solution to making sure it's a happy reaction and not overstimulation? "A balance between physical exercise, mental exercise, and socialization will help prevent the buildup of stress hormones and help create a calm, healthy, happy mind," the hospital recommends.

Newsweek reached out to @MissMarlaPooch for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.