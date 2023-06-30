Watch How Golden Retrievers Greet Dad as He Returns From Trip: 'Best Gifts'

A pair of golden retrievers called Sterling and Colin could barely contain their excitement after their dad came home from a four-day trip.

So much so, in fact, that they decided to present him with two of the most random "gifts" you could ever imagine. Thankfully, the entire interaction was captured on camera by one of Sterling and Colin's humans, Diane Newton, who posted the resulting footage to TikTok.

Dogs are an emotional bunch, especially when it comes to being reunited with their owners. Last year, a study published in Current Biology detailed research that found dogs cry "happy tears" when their human comes home.

That was the conclusion drawn from a series of experiments in Japan in which researchers measured the number of tears in a dog's eye after being reunited with their owner compared to being greeted by someone they did not know.

Golden retriever siblings Sterling and Colin. The dog siblings could barely contain their excitement. lifeofsterlingnewton

They found that while the base level of "tears" in the dog's eye does not change when meeting a new person, there was a notable increase if the person coming through the door was someone they knew.

Sterling and Colin certainly seemed to be getting emotional in the video, though it's clearly one of joy rather than any sadness. The canine pair can be seen almost bouncing around the house, doing circuits, before picking up a couple of random objects to present to dad.

First he is presented with the TV remote, followed by a towel and then a random ball. All the while, Newton and the dog dad are in hysterics at the reaction.

Newton told Newsweek: "They do get super excited whenever any of us go away, but that day was a whole other level. They love to grab objects to greet us with and that day Colin could only find the remote control."

Sterling and Colin both came to the family as puppies and are evidently firmly attached to their human companions.

"We actually got Sterling first, or should I say my eldest son did," Newton said. However, he's become more my dog as I spend the most time with him. We then got Colin as a companion for Sterling."

The two golden retrievers appear thick-as-thieves in the video, like a canine comedy double act, but Newton insists they are "very similar yet very different" in how they do things.

"Sterling is more serious and Colin is definitely more of a goof," she said.

The one thing they definitely do have in common is their energy levels—both dogs like to keep busy. "They love hiking on the trails with us and are both ball obsessed," Newton said. "I recently purchased a Nerf ball launcher and they can't get enough of it."

The canine pair have developed quite a following on TikTok, with posts shared under the handle lifeofsterlingnewton. This clip of them bounding around has already been watched over 800,000 times with dog fans flocking to comment on the excitable hounds.

"They are having big feelings," one viewer wrote with another declaring: "a golden retriever welcome is the best!" A third, meanwhile, was in awe of them delivering the "best gifts" with a fourth joking: "They need to bring you a pipe and slippers."

Newton said she began posting clips of the canines because she loves to share the "cute, funny or sweet moments" they enjoy together. "This video has become so popular because of the sheer level of excitement Sterling and Colin showed and the funny way they brought the objects."

If this is the result, maybe their dad should go away more often.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.