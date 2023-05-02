Golden Retrievers Playing in Mud Puddle May Be the Best Thing You See Today

A video of golden retrievers playing in the mud is delighting dog lovers online, receiving over 2 million views.

In the clip shared by TikTok user Michelle (@charlie_brown_is_golden), the retrievers are seen joyously splashing around in a giant puddle at the dog park. However, Michelle's dog Charlie is reluctant to join the other goldens. He gives the excitable pups a wide berth, choosing to paddle solo in a shallower spot.

Golden retrievers are known for being friendly and affectionate, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). So, it's no surprise that they're one of America's favorite dog breeds.

Photos of Charlie avoiding the other goldens in the mud at the dog park. His owner told Newsweek: "If a dog comes up to him, he will either act all distant and aloof, or sidle away immediately." @charlie_brown_is_golden

"Charlie is always shy around other dogs and will go out of his way to avoid them," Michelle, from Leicestershire in the UK, told Newsweek. "If a dog comes up to him, he will either act all distant and aloof, or sidle away immediately."

Originally bred to fetch water fowl for duck-hunters, retrievers are naturally drawn to puddles. Their dense, water-repellent coat and webbed feet give them an advantage while swimming, whether they're playing in a pool or splashing around at the seaside.

Photos of Charlie avoiding the other golden retrievers in the mud at the park. His owner told Newsweek that her pet decided to "nope" out of the situation. @charlie_brown_is_golden

"Charlie has no concept of messy," Michelle said. "He loves to paddle, and doesn't notice whether the water is crystal-clear or a muddy bog."

Describing Charlie as an "introvert," Michelle added that his favorite game is to potter around with his ball in the stream. Unfortunately, this means a lot of missing balls.

Charlie is also an "anxious soul," who would prefer to be alone with nature than hanging out with his fellow canines.

"He loves doing his own thing," Michelle said. "We're happy to let him be."

'Socializing Is Overrated'

Many users found Charlie's attitude relatable, with Melissa Hurley dubbing him "the dog version of me."

"I'm Charlie, I'd rather be alone!" commented dawns03sons. "Socializing is overrated," agreed Drew Kleckner.

A photo of Charlie bathing in the clear ocean water, looking at the camera. There's yet to be a puddle or a stream that the golden retriever hasn't liked. @charlie_brown_is_golden

"He considers himself a bit of a 'lone wolf,'" joked Jai.mb, while thiccfruitsnack wrote: "He's just having fun in his own world."

"Good boy charlie....you don't have to jump if everyone else does," commented sheilabarnes498.

Others couldn't cope with the cuteness of so many golden retrievers, with Fresssnapf calling it "heaven." "Fantastic," agreed melissaalbaugh6.

"There's a whole park just for goldens?! thru which closet is this magic narnia?" asked user9305951172953.

"Looks like there's going to be lots of baths," wrote Margaret Wise933.

And Tammy Copsey Roma asked: "After they all play, how does anyone pick out their dogs?"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.