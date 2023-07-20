Golden Retriever's Response to Being on Vacation Goes Viral: 'Very Excited'

A golden retriever narrating his first day of vacation is melting hearts online, with almost 70,000 TikTok users following his journey.

"He was very excited," his owner Francesca Rose told Newsweek. "It's quite surprising that so many people were interested in his vacation plans."

The cute clip shared to TikTok is written from Alfie's perspective, with the 2-year-old retriever "sharing" his thoughts and feelings as they travel from their home in the Scottish Highlands to the Outer Hebrides, a chain of islands off the coast of Scotland.

Alfie quickly got bored on the car journey. The golden retriever's online video journal has become a hit on social media. @alfiethegolden0807

The video begins with Alfie being woken up "rudely at 4:30" to go on his morning walk.

"Turns out we are going on holiday today," he says in the video captions while wolfing down his breakfast. "Needed a nap as I didn't get my beauty sleep," a snoozy Alfie says in the next scene, before jumping onto his mom's lap.

"I thought they were leaving without me, so I sat on my human," he explains.

It's not long before Alfie is hopping into the trunk of his owners' car, declaring "I'm ready to go now." Still, it's not long before he's bored.

"He's not done many long car rides and doesn't enjoy them that much unfortunately," Rose said.

Alfie spotted a fellow dog on the ferry, but his humans wouldn't let him crawl under the seats to say hello. The Lab much preferred this part of the trip to the car ride. @alfiethegolden0807

The retriever was a bit spooked by the loud noises as they boarded a ferry, but seemed to enjoy being out on deck.

"Here we go!" he says, smiling at the camera. It's not long before he spots another dog, sticking his head under the ferry seats to get its attention.

"She didn't seem too interested," Rose said. "But he had lots of chicken to keep him happy and was getting plenty of love and cuddles."

Once back in the car, Alfie decided it was time to beg for more chicken—which he got.

"Who can say no to that face," Rose said.

Alfie's first job upon arrival was the make sure the rented house smelled like him. A feast of chicken kept him occupied on the drive to the house. @alfiethegolden0807

Once back on dry land, Alfie took in the view, saying "look how pretty it is" as they drive along the coast. At his humans' rented vacation home, he begins to vigorously roll around on the carpet, claiming "this house doesn't smell like me enough."

"He was very excited and ran round all the rooms," Rose said.

Shortly afterward, his family take him for a nice walk so he can "survey his new kingdom." They head to the beach, with Alfie spotting an old friend along the way. Sitting behind a gate, the dog looks pleased to see the retriever.

"A local dog who lives on the island, I think Alfie certainly recognized him," Rose said.

Alfie was thrilled to spot the beach and spot the sea air. the Lab bumped into an old friend on his first walk. @alfiethegolden0807

As they approach the beach Alfie picks up the scent of the sea and immediately dashes towards the water—dragging his human along with him. Once let off his lead, Alfie runs wild, declaring he's "got the water zoomies."

"Splish splash," he says while bouncing along the water's edge. He quickly makes another new friend, playing ball with him on the sand.

When it's time to go home, Alfie begins to vigorously dry himself on a beach towel, which he dubs the "post-beach roobs."

Alfie was thrilled to splash around in the sea after the long journey. After a swim, he played ball with a new friend on the beach. @alfiethegolden0807

Once home, an exhausted Alfie settles down for dinner and a snooze, saying "it's been a long day."

Dog lovers couldn't get enough of Alfie's first day of vacation, with the video receiving almost 70,000 views.

"Such good translations of a golden's brain," commented ErnieBanks512.

"A good looking boi," said Cheryl_does_TT.

"Love him, he's beautiful," wrote julieholly63.

While Joanne Burgess441 wished the retriever "a lovely holiday."

