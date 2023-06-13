Golden Retriever's Routine to Get Love at the Mall Delights Shoppers

A 6-month-old golden retriever has been caught on camera saying hello to his friends and getting pets at the mall—something he has to do every time he goes there.

"We started taking him to the mall as soon as he finished taking all the mandatory vaccines for the puppy. We wanted him to have many different experiences," owner Maju, who lives in São Paulo, Brazil, told Newsweek.

As Dennis started to enjoy spending time outside of the house, his good looks got him noticed quickly.

Dennis, a 6-month-old golden retriever, demands to say hello to all of his friends when he's taken to the mall. @dennisogolden/Instagram

"He got a lot of attention all over the mall," Maju said. "People were delighted, mainly because Dennis was always very friendly and willing to make new friends."

Outgoing and loyal, golden retrievers are the third most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. When you're watching Dennis' greeting, it is easy to see why. He made friends at the mall on his first visit—eager to say hello to everyone he could.

"Walking through the mall, we found the manager of this store at the door, and she called him to pet him, and, of course, he went," Maju recalled. "We spent about half an hour there talking to her. She has a border collie puppy the same age as Dennis, so we were sharing tips."

Maju didn't think much of the encounter, but on a return she noticed that Dennis was keen to go back to the same place.

"We began to notice that whenever we went to this mall, he made a point of going into this store to see his friends and receive affection," Maju said. "At first we were like, 'It must be just a coincidence.' But then we started to see that it didn't matter if we were next to the store or across the hall, he would pull me into it."

Now, Dennis makes a point of it every time they visit, ensuring that he and his human companions pop by to say hello to everyone in the store.

"It's always a party when Dennis arrives. He gets affection from the girls, he rests, and then we continue the tour," Maju said. "Even if we pass the store a second time, we have to go in again."

But Maju doesn't mind stopping by to say hello when Dennis wants to. "It's really cute how he always remembers to say hi to his friends at the store," she said.

Dennis' owners share his antics on his very own Instagram page, @dennisogolden, where people apparently love seeing the adorable puppy grow.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.