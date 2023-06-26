Funny

Golden Retrievers Trying to Rescue Corgi Trapped on Waterslide Melt Hearts

By
Funny Dogs Golden Retriever Swimming Pool

A corgi called Ruby has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her shenanigans on the waterslide with her golden retriever brothers went viral.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Maui_thegoldenpup, and has over 2.2 million views. Ruby can first be seen confidently launching from the waterslide last year, looking like a "bread loaf," before a clip of this year shows her newly acquired skill. In the second half of the clip, Ruby can be seen stopping at the edge of the slide, before failing to climb back, falling into the water as her golden brothers failed to help.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "One year ago Ruby [was] a legend on [the] waterslide. This year she [learned] how to stop on [the] waterslide. Major Fail." It is followed by: "Ruby's new skill unlocked."

corgi on waterslide went viral
Stock image of a corgi sitting on a sandy beach. A similar dog's major fail on the waterslide has gone viral. Getty Images

Despite having an affinity for water, corgis are not strong swimmers, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition. This is due to the combination of a long body, barrel-shaped chest, and disproportionately short legs. For this reason, if your corgi loves the water, the pet-food experts say that you should just let them enjoy splashing in shallow water, where they are safe and you can watch over them.

@maui_thegoldenpup

Ruby’s new skill unlocked ✅#corgi #waterslide

♬ The Earrape Express - Vector

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting interest from animal lovers across TikTok. It has so far received more than 273,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Lexa, commented: "The other two dogs: 'Help is on the way dear. Help is on the way!" And RAMDOM THINGS wrote: "The other dogs were helping Ruby at the end." Maggie added: "Ruby is the cutest chonky corgi ever!! Loveeee."

Jack wrote: "Flying bread loaves." And Steph posted: "I can't!!! the way she spreads her back paws to stop and then the goldens helping!" Niels added: "Dog is living a better life than me."

Another user, Mark Galloway, commented: "Next year she will walk on the slide." KaylaLee616 added: "Awe she learned how to put on the brakes."

Edward Rodriguez wrote: "Does that potato even have limbs???" And Voyager Harness posted: "This video just sent our serotonin levels through the roof." Eugy joked: "Rescue team, first attempt: failed."

Newsweek reached out to Maui_thegoldenpup for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC