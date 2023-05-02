Watch Golden Retriever's 'Unique' Reaction to Family Cat

A golden retriever's adorable reaction to his feline friend coming to visit has melted hearts after being caught on camera.

Carter Gerritson explained that his cat Mr. Ashby—also known as Ash—and his mom's golden retriever Frankie love to see each other and often meet up.

"We rescued Ash as a kitten just off our road from our neighbor's cornfield," Gerritson told Newsweek. "We live right next door to my parents, so they get to see each other pretty frequently, but the reaction from Frankie is always the same: bashful, but excited. As soon as he gets a quick touch or brush from Ash, he gets so excited that he has to run away, or, on occasion, just fully submits and lies on his back."

Frankie says a delightful hello to the cat Mr. Ashby. The golden retriever's adorable reaction to his feline friend coming to visit has melted hearts after being caught on camera. McSpiffee/Reddit

Gerritson's mom recently started an Instagram account for her two dogs, Frankie and George, under the handle george_and_frankie_too.

Another golden retriever's meeting with a new kitten was captured on camera this past week and melted hearts as Lincoln the dog and Charlie the cat's friendship blossomed.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that dogs and cats may not be the best of friends, but research increasingly shows that the two favorite pets can happily live together and even enjoy playing with each other.

In the Gerritson family video, the black cat is in his owner's arms when excitable pup Frankie comes to say hello and even gives a little wave with his paws.

Sharing the adorable footage on Reddit, Gerritson explained that he had been inspired to share it thanks to his mom. "We've got some wonderful pets and we try and catch as much of their unique goofiness as possible," he said.

"Ash loves Frankie and always wants to rub up against him. If it wasn't for my parents' other dog, George, they would probably spend a lot more time together, but they take what they can get through their brief interactions outside," said the cat's owner.

After sharing the video, thousands of Reddit users posted their reactions to the sweet moment.

"I love how both dog and kitty reached out kinda hesitantly with their paws at the same time," said one commenter, while another wrote: "So excited to see friends!"

One user said: "Goldens are wonderful!!!!" While another viewer wrote: "Goldie's are 50 percent love, 50 percent goof and it's fantastic."

"Everyone here loved the reaction from Reddit and loved how much people seemed to enjoy the moments that our little guys share just as much as we do," said Gerritson. "We're more than happy to share even more moments with everyone and plan to keep doing so."

