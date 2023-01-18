Watch Goldendoodle Leaping Out of Harness After Every Walk: 'Spring Loaded'

An energetic mini goldendoodle has left the internet in hysterics after showing off her high-jump skills by leaping out of her harness on a daily basis.

In the viral TikTok video, which can be seen here, Lola the doodle jumps high out of her harness multiple times.

"She knows that it makes us laugh," Lola's owner told Newsweek.

"She's full of personality and always loves to be the center of attention. When she's not being a goofball, she loves to cuddle up and lounge," they added.

Lola's owner revealed that the pup is 20 months old, and that she's been practicing her impressive jump for quite a bit of while.

"When Lola was a puppy, we noticed that she would hop out of her harness after a walk. As she got older she kept jumping higher. We think she just has a lot of fun jumping out of her harness," the pup's owner told Newsweek.

The TikTok post, uploaded by the account @Lola.Minidoodle has received 1.2 million likes after being posted on January 13. The social media account appears to be dedicated to Lola's charming antics—as well as to tracking her growth.

According to pet food brand Purina, goldendoodles are typically active and energetic pets that will happily walk and play for hours every day. The breed is also known to jump as a way to express their excitement.

The fact that the pup has indeed practiced her jump is pretty evident when perusing through the social media account, as Lola can be seen bouncing in previous posts made by her owner.

In addition to garnering millions of views, the TikTok post has also been inundated with comments praising the pup's skill.

"I feel like all dogs come pre-downloaded with one really weird thing they always do, but you have to unlock it first," one impressed TikTok user commented.

"13/10 for that airtime," another TikTok user added. "Spring loaded," commented a third.

One wrote: "It's like when you open a bag of chips a little too aggressively and some pop out the top."

Even the publication Forbes joined in on the action, with its official TikTok page commenting under the post: "But what if you used the sound 'jump scare!'"

