Goldendoodle Runs Rings Around Owner on 30ft Leash in Hilarious Clip

A video of a goldendoodle running rings around his owner on a 30-foot leash has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 2.6 million views.

In the clip posted to the account @dooditsmars, Mars Rover the goldendoodle can be seen out in the backyard with his owner, zooming around while attached to a long lead.

"He's so fast," his owner can be heard saying, while another person can be heard laughing from inside. Newsweek has reached out to the owners of Mars Rover via TikTok for comment.

A goldendoodle relaxes on the grass. The breed, just like Mars Rover in the viral video, has become incredibly popular in recent years.

Poodle crossbreed dogs have exploded in popularity in recent years, since they shed less than other breeds, and are loyal and easy to train.

"At present in the U.S., the most popular Poodle mix breeds are Cockapoos (a Cocker Spaniel mix), Maltipoos (a Maltese Dog mix), Labradoodles (a Labrador mix), Goldendoodles (a Golden Retriever mix), Schnoodles (a Miniature Schnauzer mix), Peekapoos (a Pekingese mix), Yorkipoos (a Yorkshire Terrier mix), Bernedoodles (a Bernese mountain dog mix) and the Shih-Poo (a Shih Tzu and Toy Poodle mix)," according to Canidae Pet Food.

Getting used to walking on a leash is an important part of your dog's training, and many people believe that canines just innately understand how to do it.

"Make the puppy come to you. While he's on his way to you, still wearing the leash and collar, back up a few paces and then reward him when he gets to you," says the American Kennel Club (AKC). "Continue the progression until your puppy, upon hearing the cue noise, comes to you and walks with you a few paces. Remember that puppies have a short attention span, so keep your sessions short, and end them when your puppy is still eager to do more, not when he's mentally exhausted."

A common behavior in puppies learning to walk on the leash is pulling on the lead or lunging at things such as skateboarders, or other dogs.

"Try to redirect his attention with a treat before he has a chance to lunge, and increase the space between your dog and the target," says the AKC. "Stay alert and be prepared before the target of his frustration gets too close. This type of behavior may be more common in herding breeds, but any dog can be startled by something he's not used to or finds exciting."

TikTok users loved the footage of Mars Rover zooming around, with one posting: "Why was I waiting for someone to be pulled past the door lol [laugh out loud]?"

"This is so freaking wholesome I cannot," wrote another.

"I've watched this too many times and have tears from laughing," commented a third.

