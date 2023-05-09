Goldendoodle's Way of Showing Owner That She Loves Cuddles Warms Hearts

A video of a dog's distinctive routine during "cuddle time" with her owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 5.1 million views.

A woman in the clip shared by user @chlocov says: "Whenever something feels really good, she puts her paw in her mouth and holds it while she gets scratched."

The footage shows Gemma the goldendoodle, a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle, holding her paw in her mouth. The woman scratches the pup's belly area. "She does this every single time," she says.

Why is this dog seemingly obsessed with holding her paw in her mouth while being scratched?

Positive Reinforcement and the Comfort of Self-Soothing

Environmental biologist Lorraine Rhoads is the director of health and safety for Dogtopia, a network of dog day care centers across the U.S. and Canada. She told Newsweek: "This pup is showing us the power of positive reinforcement and the comfort of self-soothing with the habit of putting her paw in her mouth during cuddle time."

One of the most common reasons why a healthy dog might do this is for comfort or to alleviate anxiety or stress. "The act of licking or chewing can release endorphins, which help to reduce stress and make dogs feel more relaxed," Rhoads said.

She added, however, that, if your dog does not normally use their paw for comfort, it could be a sign of an underlying medical issue. Our canine friends may lick or chew at their paws because of itching or irritation caused by allergies or a grass seed stuck between their toes.

Rhoads said that grass produces thorny seed heads during the spring and summer seasons, which can cause deep infections if they work their way into the skin.

Dog owners should also bear in mind that if the pet's paw is continuously wet from saliva, "a bacterial infection or hot spot can develop quickly."

Rhoads added: "If you notice that your dog is frequently putting their paws in their mouth or exhibiting other abnormal behaviors, it's important to have them evaluated by a veterinarian."

Not All Dogs Loved to Be Touched

It's also important to note that not all dogs love to be petted in the way that the pup in the latest viral clip appears to enjoy.

Marc Bekoff is a professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He wrote in a March 2019 article for Psychology Today: "Some dogs simply don't like being touched, while some don't like being touched by strangers or certain types of people."

This could be for various reasons, such as negative past experiences with rough touching or physical punishment. However, "this may just be who they are" and "we should respect their desires either way," added Bekoff, who is the author of Dogs Demystified: An A-to-Z Guide to All Things Canine.

Dogs "may respond by snapping or even biting" if they're hugged or touched in any other unexpected or unwanted way, Bekoff wrote.

'So Weird But So Cute'

The latest viral video shows the goldendoodle hopping onto a bed next to a woman who is laying down on it. A caption posted with the clip reads: "Gemma didn't straddle me this time but she did come in for the cuddles."

The woman says her pup sometimes feels "the need to swap [paws]," as the dog is shown with her other paw in her mouth. The animal does this while doing "some weird...thing with her tongue," the woman says. The pup appears to lick her paw while holding it in her mouth. "What are you doing, Gemma?" the woman asks as the clip ends.

The pup in the latest clip has delighted users on TikTok. In a comment that received 21,800 likes, user @basicbakedpotato wrote: "golden doodles are so weird but so cute."

TikTok user aris posted: "golden doodles are the most needy dogs i've ever met."

User harvardbaby7 commented, "my heart is going to burst," while Bleep.blooper wrote: "She's so sweeeet."

User mail2juhigupta agreed, writing that "this is the cutest thing I've ever seen."

